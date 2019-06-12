Alan Walker Net Worth 2019, Bio, Education, Career

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Alan Walker is a Norwegian DJ and music producer who gained fame in 2015 after he released his single ‘’Faded.’’ Here are some things you didn’t know about Alan Walker.

Bio

Alan Walker was born in Northampton, England on 24 August 1997. His mother Hilde Omdal Walker is Norwegian, and his father Philip Alan Walker was born in England. Alan has an older sister, Camilla Joy who was also born in England, and a younger brother Andreas, who was born in Norway because the Walker family moved to Bergen, Norway when Alan was two years old.

Education

He was more interested in computers and graphic design, but he learned everything about music on YouTube.

Career

Hans Zimmer, Steve Jablonsky, EDM producers, and Ahrix were an inspiration to Walker. When he started making music, he began making it on his laptop with a program called FL Studio. Walker posted his work on YouTube and Sound Cloud and soon made a hit single “Faded” with the help of Sony Music Sweden and MER Musikk. The single has over 2 billion views and 16 million likes so far.

Walker collaborated with many musicians, like Iselin Solheim on Winter X Games in Oslo and Zara Larsson at Echo Awards in Germany. His YouTube channel has around 26 million subscribers so far.

Awards

His hit single “Faded” won several awards, like The Cannes Lions Award in 2016, Best Western Single of the Year in 2017 and Best International Hit in 2017. Walker himself won awards like Best Breakthrough Artist and Best Norwegian Act award in 2018.

Net Worth 2019

His earnings are not known, but Alan Walker’s estimated net worth is around $15 million.

Body dimensions

Walker is 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighing 80kg. His hair color is light brown, and he has blue eyes.

Social Media

Alan Walker has Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube account. Walker’s Instagram account @alanwalkermusic has around 6 million followers, and on Twitter, he has 580k followers. His YouTube account is the greatest when it comes to followers and subscribers – 26 million so far.