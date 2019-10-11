All You Need to Know about the Vexa Global Online Platform

828 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you are interested in cryptocurrencies, you might have heard about a platform named Vexa Global. Vexa Global is an online platform created in 2019 by Global Partner LLC, a company that exists since 2015. The company is involved in trading, however, over the last years, the company was also involved in a wide range of ICO projects, creating blockchain projects, designing programs for ATMs, and they were also interested in cryptocurrency exchanges. In this article, you will be able to learn more about Vexa Global, the service and products they provide, as well as how to get started on this digital platform. Let’s take a closer look:

The History Of Vexa Global

As previously mentioned, in 2015, Ernest Bogdanov formed Global Partner LLC. His company focused on providing financial analysis, as well as creating new analytical tools for the forex industry. During 2016 – which was an amazing year for all crypto lovers – Ernest and his team knew exactly how to enter the crypto market, as well as how to generate big profits from it. Seeing how many opportunities there are in the market, the company heavily invested in cryptocurrencies during 2017. That is when they decided to create more tools for people that use cryptocurrencies. In May 2019, they decided to launch the Vexa Global platform and with their experienced team, they focus on global analysis, research, and modern tech that can allow you to understand the risks, as well as create great results on the platform. So, what products and services do they offer?

The Vexa Global Products and Services

1. Crypto ATM

One of Vexa’s main products is the Crypto ATM. They offer three different models and their ATMs all contain new and useful innovations. Since it launched in 2015, the platform now contains various improvements and features including NFC cards. The business model behind these Bitcoin machines is that it allows you to sell or buy cryptocurrencies on exchanges or sell or buy them to the customers visiting the ATM machine. They support over 40 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Monero, and their own, Vexa Coin. The machines are also available in 26 languages such as English, French, Italian, Korean, Polish, German, Chinese, Russian, and many more.

2. Exchange

The team at Vexa Global has been working on creating a decentralized crypto exchange solution that is built to fit the needs of crypto traders and enthusiasts. Since it is an online platform, the exchanges are the easiest way to trade cryptocurrencies. There are three main types of exchanges including:

– Trading Platform – which are websites that connect sellers and buyers.

– Direct Trading – which are platforms that offer direct person-to-person trading.

– Brokers – which are websites that anyone can use to buy or sell their cryptocurrencies at a price that is set by a broker.

3. The Token

The Vexa Coin is an open-source currency that allows users to have a high level of privacy. The addresses of the sender and recipient will be hidden when a transaction occurs. The Coin made by Vexa also uses the CryptoNight Proof of Work algorithm, which is specifically designed for GPR and CPU digging.

How to Register on Vexa Global

There are several simple steps that you will need to follow in order to register and become a member of the Vexa Global platform. The steps include:

Step 01 – Go to Vexa’s website and find the “register” button that is located in the upper right corner.

Step 02 – Once you have clicked on the button, a screen will pop-up. Here, you will need to provide basic information like your email address, password, repeat the passwords, as well as enter the details for the upline and inviter.

Step 03 – When you have finished filling in all the required fields, you will need to check the “I’m not a robot” box, as well as accept the terms and conditions of the website.

Step 04 – If you have done all the previous steps, simply click register and you are done.

If you are interested in reading the “terms and conditions”, you can find that in the upper left corner of the websites and you can find the “FAQ” button there as well.

How to Buy Vexa Global Packs

In the text below, you will be able to learn how to buy the packages offered by Vexa Global. Keep in mind that you will need to register and log into your account to complete the steps below. The steps include:

Step 01 – before you can actually buy the packages, you will need to refill your Vexa wallet. The “Fund Balance” will show the funds you have available for purchasing or investing in packages. If you want to load the wallet, you should click on “refill”. Type in the amount you want to put in your wallet and send it to your own, specific BTC address.

Step 02 – this step is actually quite simple, all you have to do is click on “buy packages”.

Step 03 – choose which package you want to buy.

If you want to invest money, you can choose:

1. $50-$999 – in order to purchase the basic package (130 business days)

2. $1000-$9999 – in order to purchase the premium package (150 business days)

3. $10.000-$100.000 – in order to purchase the exclusive package (180 business days)

Step 04 – if it is your first investment\, you will need to click on “Fund Balance” in order to use the cash that you sent to your wallet. You can select “Main balance” as funding if you have already earned a profit in the past from previous investments that you made. Also, you can click on “Affiliate balance” if you want to use the referral/affiliate commission you have earned for referring other people.

Conclusion

Now that you know everything there is to know about the Vexa Global platform, you should not waste any more time. Instead, do some research, create an account, and start growing your wealth right away.