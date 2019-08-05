Allie Haze Biography

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Allie Haze is an American pornographic actress. Here is what you need to know about her.

Early Life

On 10th May, 1987, in Redlands, Brittany Joy Sturtevant was brought into this world. She’s of Dutch and Latin descent. Haze comes from a very religious family. Ever since she was a child, she used to model, compete in beauty pageants, and perform in theatre.

Allie Haze Career

In June 2009, Allie Haze entered the adult film industry. Two years later, in May, she signed contract with Vivid Entertainment as exclusive performer. Her first performance for Vivid was in the movie Allie Haze: True Sex. Their collaboration didn’t last long, as in May 2012, Haze left Vivid. Later on, she was represented by LA Direct Models, but since June 2015 she has been representing herself. Two of her most famous roles include Emmanuelle in the Emmanuelle Through Time series (2011), and Princess Leia in the film Star Wars XXX: A Porn Parody (2012).

In 2013, in Deborah Anderson’s documentary Aroused, which included sixteen pornographic actresses, there was Haze too. Two years later, she was featured in a BuzzFeed video giving relationship advices.

Awards

Total number of nominations Haze received is 45. She won some awards, including AVN Awards in Most Outrageous Sex Scene (2011) and Best Three-Way Sex Scene – B/B/G (2015), NightMoves Awards in Best New Starlet (Editor’s Choice) (2011), XBIZ Award in Best Actress – Parody Release (2013), and XRCO Awards in New Starlet (2011) and in Cream Dream (2012).

Personal Life

Haze got married at the young age of 18. The marriage didn’t last long, and two years later, she got divorced. She explained that because she „wanted a safe, fun way to hit on girls without having to go to a bar every night and buy drinks and dinners“, she decided to join the adult film industry.