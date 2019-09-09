Allison Chinchar Bio, Life, Career, Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

If you ever watched The Weekend Express on CNN, then you must know beautiful Allison Chinchar. Her name is very well-known in the broadcasting industry. She is an American meteorologist who is working for CNN. Before Allison started to work with CNN, she was in various TV stations such as WKRN, WXIA, 11 Alive and more. The beautiful host is also known for her marriage with Mike Bettes, who is also a meteorologist and storm chaser. Chinchar is involved in a lot of organizations and campaigns like AMS (American Meteorological Society), ASPCA (American Society for the prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and NWS (National Weather Services).

With her smile and positive attitude, she attracted a lot of people to love her. Watching a weather forecast with Allison is a real joy, and it doesn’t matter if the weather is shiny or rainy.

Early Life

Alison Chinchar was born in a town of Mansfield in Ohio on April 9, 1984. There is no a lot of available information about her childhood, parents, or siblings as she’s been quiet about it. It is known that Allison’s parents were supportive of pursuing her dream and becoming a journalist.

As far as her educational background, Allison joined Ohio University in 2003 after finishing high school. At the college, she decided to choose the course of atmospheric science and meteorology. Allison finished college and got a Bachelor of Science degree. While she was at the university Chinchar was a member of the Delta, Delta sorority and she was a part of school’s meteorology club. Her education finished in 2008, and she was ready to follow her dreams.

Allison Chinchar Career

Allison began her career as a meteorologist at Buckeye TV. At that TV she produced and hosted weather condition. Afterward, Chinchar worked the same job at the WTVC – TV News Chanel 9. She joined this channel in 2008 and left it in 2011. At the time, Allison already was famous, so she was getting various offers.

In January 2011 she joined WKRN – TV and worked there for a year and half. The gorgeous meteorologist moved to WXIA – TV on June 2012. At that station, she worked for three years as a Weekend meteorologist.

In 2015 Chinchar shifted to CNN where she took the same role, and this was an essential part of her life and her career. At this moment, Allison is at HLN Weekend Express, CNN, and CNN international doing the job she adores.

During her career, she was also a part of 11 Alive’s weather team. The team is known as a storm tracker, and the members are some prominent meteorologists such as Samantha Mehr, Chris Holcomb, Chesley McNeil, and Humphrey. Her team loved her because of her charming and sweet personality. Interestingly, Allison covered a lot of critical weather conditions. Some of the most dangerous was a tornado on April 24, 2010. She covered Hurricane Isaac and Ef2 tornado crossing the Chickamauga Dam, as well.

As we already mentioned before, Allison is an active member of various services and societies.

Even though her job is not always safe and secure, Allison is doing her work amazingly.

Personal Life

Just like in the career, Allison is also successful in her love and family life. She is a happily married woman to a Mike Bettes. The couple dated from around 2010 and decided to get married in 2012, in Atlanta. Like Allison, Mike also finished Ohio State University, and he is also a meteorologist and storm chases. Bettes is as well very famous in what he does. Before he tied a knot with Allison, Mike was married to Stephanie Abrams, who is also a meteorologist. Even though he is twelve years older than her, these two love birds are enjoying their marriage.

Mike and Allison have one child, a son named Landen Benjamin Bettes. He was born on January 31, 2015. The pregnancy was announced live on July 2014, and when the baby was born, Mike tweeted about it.

Net Worth

Allison has an impressive career, and the sure thing is that she has excellent earnings. Chinchar’s current salary is around $92,460 per year. Gorgeous lady has an estimated net worth of $200 Thousand. We are sure that the number will get higher, considering how Allison loves the job she does.