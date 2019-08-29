Amin Elhassan Bio, Career and Net Worth

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Amin Elhassan is one of the rare sports journalists who has made it into the spotlight due to his impeccable analysis and sports presentation skills. He has no degree in journalist or any similar profession, which makes him an even more worthy of admiration.

So, Amin Elhassan is an athletic reviewer and an on-air commentator who works at the global cable and orbiter play television channel ESPN. Additionally, he can often be seen taking part in a number of shows on ESPN, including SportsCenter, His and Hers, The Jump, Microphone & Mike, and SportsNation.

Here is everything there is to know about Amin Elhassan, including his bio, career, and net worth.

Bio

Amin Elhassan was born on April 12, 1979, in the Republic of Sudan. However, when he was still an infant his parents moved to New York City. However, when he was 8 years old, he went back to Sudan, but returned to NY at the age of to attend high school.

He used to be interested in sports and was very good at science and math. So, he decided to pursue a career in the engine room. Thus, as soon as he graduated from high school and attended an engineering course at the Georgia Institute of Technology. There he obtained a bachelor’s degree in engineering. Consequently, he studied business at the WP Carey School of Business at Arizona State University and as soon as he graduated, he continued pursuing his MBA in sports business there too.

Amin Elhassan has an African-American ethnicity and possesses Sudanese nationality. However, not much is known about his private life. So, it’s a mystery whether he is married and whether he has any children.

Career

Amin realized he isn’t fit for engineering and started working in the marketing department of Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association (NBA). So, he became acquainted with the sports environment and made several connections. Then, he interned at the New York Knicks basketball operations office during the 2004/05 season. When the season ended, he joined the Phoenix Suns as a video coordinator. Subsequently, he became a scouting coordinator and after a while became an assistant director of basketball operations under the team’s manager named Steve Kerr. He was there for four seasons and then joined the ESPN.

At ESPN, Amin became part of a more challenging environment. So, he was first hired as a freelance sports writer. After a few years of successful writing, he got a fulltime job as a sports correspondent and analyst. Hence, Elhassan has brought live coverage of crucial NBA games as well as top-notch analysis. Additionally, he is also a regular contributor on ESPN radio podcasts, such as The Dan LeBatard Show. What Amin is mostly known for as his offensive jokes and controversial comments he makes during the sport shows.

Amin Elhassan Net Worth

The 39-year-old athletic reviewer and on-air commentator has been working at ESPN TV-Channel since 2012. It has been estimated that Amin Elhassan’s net worth stands at above 2 million dollars. It is believed that his average salary at ESPN is $78k per year. He has accumulated his net worth from his professional career as a commentator on ESPN’s daily NBA show The Jump and co-hosting a show on ESPN Radio alongside Izzy Gutierrez. Moreover, he has been part of a number of shows, such as His and Hers, SportsCenter, and SportsNation.