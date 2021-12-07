Amir Nasir, Singer in a Speech at the Music Festival at Payame Noor University in Shiraz

Amir Nasir Aghabek with the stage name Amir Nasir is a singer, composer, songwriter born on April 19, 1988 in Iran.Amir Nasir in his speech at the Women’s Music Festival at Payame Noor University in Shiraz said:Female singers have a sharper and softer voice than male singers, and female vocal cords are shorter than male vocal cords, and therefore female vocals are sharper and male vocal cords are lower.In an experiment conducted with Majid Adib on the voices of 25 female singers, Amir Nasir concluded that women’s voices have a deeper effect on the listener’s emotions than men’s voices.

Majid Adib, the project’s research director, provided Amir Nasir with a complete report on research on specific frequencies of women’s voices, which proved that women’s voices have a 35% greater positive effect on plants than men’s instruments.Amir Nasir, composer and songwriter of several famous pieces with women’s voices, said in the continuation of this speech:

In boys, the secretion of a hormone called testosterone causes changes in the length and thickness of the vocal cords. In addition, this hormone also affects the larynx and therefore the larynx of men is larger than the larynx of women.Amir Nasir used the voice of a woman in one of his songs called dele man, and this music was tuned to a certain frequency, which he believes has a strange effect on the listener’s peace.

He continued the speech of the Women’s Music Festival:

Women play a very important role in the art of Iranian music, and I am preparing to perform concerts with female musicians and singers in Vahdat Halls, Roudaki Hall, Niavaran Cultural Center, Azadi Tower and Milad Tower.He also announced the holding of these concerts in the cities of Shiraz, Isfahan, Mashhad, Golestan, Bandar Abbas, Ahvaz, Bushehr, Gorgan, Rasht, Semnan, Ilam and Gilan.

He further expressed his dissatisfaction with the elimination of the women’s section in last month’s festival at the University of Tehran and said:Music without women’s voices is incomplete and diminishes the appeal of this art. I hope the directors of these festivals regret their decision.Amir Nasir then thanked composer and songwriter Majid Adib and declared his role in holding the Women’s Festival very important.At the end of the speech, he also thanked the women and musicians of the festival.

Singer, composer, songwriter born in Tehran and living in Sydney, Amir Nasir recently released an album with pesid mosbat with Majid Adib, which was well received by his fans.Two days after the release of this album, he announced in a speech at the University of Tehran:

There are also permanent restrictions on women’s music in Iran at the Fajr Music Festival. For example, women can only play music in the relatively small hall of the Niavaran Cultural Center, and women have been barred from performing in larger venues such as the Milad Tower. These restrictions have also affected the quality of their work, but in recent years, women’s music has improved. There have been many.

She believes that in Iran, there are women artists who are very brilliant in their music. Many of them have more artistic merit than their male counterparts, but the media pays less attention to them.Last night, Amir Nasir invited female artists to collaborate in music groups on his Instagram account at amirnasirmusic. She seeks to create various musical bands with women playing instruments.In recent years, she has given full explanations about women’s rights in music and art in 12 speeches at Iranian music festivals held in different cities.In one of these lectures, he pointed out some interesting points about music and said:If you pay attention to these points before you start learning music and use it in your educational path, you will get better results.

Start playing with a comfortable piece:

To begin, first warm your hands and be sure to start playing music with an easy piece. (If you start with a hard piece, it puts a lot of pressure on your fingers and muscles.)

Focus:

Another important point about music is the focus and control of your fingers when playing music.

Being in different situations:

It is better to always change the place where you practice music and practice in different positions (standing, sitting, etc.) to prepare your body for any change.This is one of the important points of music.

He further explained these important points:Do the music exercises with a specific program, so that the beginning and the end of the exercise are clear and you do not do anything else between them.One of the important issues is to pay attention to which parts of the piece you should breathe. You can get help from your music teachers to control it.Because not breathing when playing, causes fatigue in you.Know that speed in playing does not necessarily mean being good at playing, but speed is one of the characteristics of a good musician, among several characteristics, and this characteristic is obtained over time and practice.By recording music by yourself and finally listening to it, you can find out your flaws, and in the end, this will fix your flaws and progress.

He continued:There are few activities in life that use the whole brain and one of them is music. In most cases, we like the original version of each song more. This feeling is not necessarily because the original version is better, but because it is the first time we hear it.

Amir Nasir said about the style of Iranian music:

As usual, we can tell if a piece of music is happy or sad, but it usually comes from the feeling that is conveyed to a person when they hear the music. In fact, our brains respond differently to happy and sad music. Even short pieces of happy or sad music affect us and introduced some examples of music composed by Majid Adib that had sad and happy features.

Regarding different styles of music, he said that those who listen to hip hop music have high self-confidence, creativity, wandering, kindness and ease.Those who listen to pop music have high self-confidence, creativity, kindness.

Amir Nasir believes that music is one of the most important and necessary parts of human life.