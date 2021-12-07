5 Powerful Tips & Tricks to Grow Your Instagram Brand

Are you thinking of using organic Instagram content to attract more customers and convert them to paying customers? In this article, we consulted with the leader in Instagram marketing strategies, Ascend Viral, to help you create a strong Instagram brand strategy. We have also provided ways to implement your strategy with ease.

People often question the possibility of building and starting a business on Instagram. This is very much possible, and today, if you look at different social platforms, including Instagram, you’ll find different direct-to-customer businesses that began on Instagram. Most of these brands currently use the social network as their primary channel for sales.

Wondering how these businesses were able to achieve such great feet on Instagram? They did so by using a working organic Instagram marketing strategy. Read on to see how these brands were able to grow their sales.

1. Know your Audiences

Audiences are vital, and your Instagram profile will be worthless without an audience. However, you need to ensure that you have the right audience, and this can be possible when you define your audience.

Here’s what you should consider when defining your audience:

Purchase intent: What items are you presenting to your audience, and how do you intend to sell these items to them? You need to know whether you want small subscriptions, regular or big sales.

Demographics:You need to know the details of your target customers. This includes age, gender, and geographic location.

Transformation: In addition to knowing your customers, you also need to know the level of impact your product will provide. Will it transform their lives and make them feel satisfied?

Pain points: You also need to ensure that you are solving your customer’s problems and making life easier for them.

If you have different products requiring different audiences, you might want to consider creating separate accounts to cater to each group of audiences.

2. Align your Organic Post with Specific Goals

Unlike ads, posts don’t usually have a structured process to follow when creating them. Therefore, you’ll need to ensure that you don’t deviate from your original aim. Your posts need to have a sense of direction if you want your conversion rate to increase.

Before you make any post in your strategy, you need to have a valid reason for the post. Here are a few good reasons:

To boost sales by showcasing a product or service

Increase your engagement by asking your customer to like, save, comment, or share

Increase your reach

Provide customer service support with useful information

There are also bad reasons to post, and this should never be your motive. These reasons include:

Your love for a photo

Trying to compete with the post of a different brand

Also, have a valid reason to post and put your target audience first when posting.

3. Get Inspiration from your Competition

Most people don’t understand the importance of researching before posting. So many images are uploaded on Instagram daily. You don’t have to view all of them, but you can view a select few and use them as a source of inspiration for your post.

Here are the areas to cover when performing your research:

Content trends: What’s everyone doing? Are they all posting with the same background, or is everyone using a particular sticker? It is important to have an idea of the trends in your market.

Competitor research: You need to know your competitors, the size of their following, the type of content they post, and what their engagement is like

Social listening: Your competitors comment section is also a great place to look at. Check what their customers talk about and identify their requests and pain points.

Hashtags: Check the hashtags on all the posts in your Explore feed. This is another way to know what people are talking about.

Follower research: You need to the activities of your followers and that of your competitors. Know whom they follow, when they are most active, and what they post.

With this, you can come up with different content ideas to appeal to your audience more.

4. Simplify Conversion

Conversions are generally hard on Instagram, but there are different ways to simplify them. Today, there are different ways to share clickable and active links. You can share these likes in your bio, stories, through direct messages, as tags, and in reels.

You can use all these to get more conversions. The aim is to make it easy for your target audience to find you. You can also remind your audience to click on these links and direct them to where they can find the links. While dropping these links, it is important to ensure that you are a call to action to the link. Without a CTA, people won’t click on your links.

5. Remember to Write

Even though Instagram is mostly about videos and photos, it doesn’t mean that you wouldn’t need copywriting. Words are very important, and you need to use the right words in your marketing strategy. Captions can help create a better understanding of your posts.

You can let your viewers know what you do by leaving a copy in your bio. This can also contain a call to action and a clickable link. There are different places to leave captions on Instagram, and for each of these, you have up to 2,200 characters.

There’s always room for improvement. Always have a learning mindset and understand that there’s never an end to your organic Instagram marketing strategy. There’s always something new to try andsee how your followers respond. Instagram is a dynamic space with daily trends, comments from different users, stories to tell, and varying followers.

Organic implies growing naturally, and a sign that your strategy is dead is if you don’t notice any observable growth after a while. Consider changing your strategy if you notice this.