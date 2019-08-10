Apps And Services Every Builder and Developer Should Have

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Technology is growing fast, occupying all aspects of life. As literally, every industry starts to accept technological changes and innovation, it’s only a matter of time before the construction industry does as well.

Regardless whether you’re working as a project overseer, onsite construction, fleet deployment, or something else entirely in the construction industry, we’ve written this article to present you the best apps and services that every builder should have.

1. Vertical Matters

Vertical Matters is an app that focuses on eliminating paper record-keeping and increasing productivity through time. The app is cloud-based which means you can work from several devices while logged in to the same account. This app solves a lot of problems within the construction industry. Problems that project managers, operations managers, planners, workshop managers, and host of other roles face on a daily bases.

2. Homesky

Homesky is a software designed for the Australian building constructors market. Homesky is a streamlined software that includes a comprehensive CRM interface where builders can communicate with customers through sharing photos, chatting, and other project-specific data. This software notified both customers and builders for various on-the-job happenings. The software is mobile and tablet friendly that allows users to communicate with their team throughout the construction process.

3. Cubic Yards Calculator

Cubit Yards Calculator is an app that promises to eliminate some of the fundamental problems that construction workers and planners face on a day to day basis. Precision and accuracy are very important in the construction industry, and builders can rest assured knowing that they have an app ready to calculate everything to the latter. The app has multiple calculators available for its users such as tile calculator, sod calculator, brick calculator, concrete calculator, flooring calculator, and concrete block calculator. Each calculator has its own parameters such as area length & width, title length & width, price, gap size, etc.

4. Procore

Procore is a software that directly caters to clients’ needs through intuitive and collaborative design. Procore has a lot of already existing features and applications that make data stored easily accessible. Build for project managers and planners, Procore offers unlimited user licenses which promotes teamwork and cooperation. With features such as smart scheduling, email tracking, vendor bidding, RFI management tools, and a host of other features, Procore is a solution backed by SaaS’ model of specialized management.

5. Aconex

Aconex is a mobile and cloud based platform that has over 5 million users worldwide. Aconex is a platform used by constructors, developers, EPC/M pros, business owners, and infrastructure designers, amongst others, which prides itself on delivering a constant and quality service for its users. Build for project management, Aconex has a project sharing feature that binds together users on one project and allows them to interact with the project both internally and externally. This promotes communication and teamwork from field workers and office workers through the use of management and communication tools. Aconex has RFI features and tools that link directly to your BMI workflow so that project workers, both office and field workers, can stay informed on every single development.