What areas does family law cover? 

Family law is a legal practice area that covers numerous issues some of the main ones being divorce, adoption, and child custody. Attorneys practicing family law can specialize in one or more particular areas such as paternity, emancipation, or similar. They can represent families in court or draft crucial legal documents. The cases they take are the ones involving parties who are married or related by blood, but they can affect even those that are more distantly related as well.

The cases can be very emotionally challenging for everyone involved which is why legal counsel is always necessary.

Divorce

Some of the main things covered by family law are divorces. Both parties are required to hire their own layer when going through the process of getting a divorce. The lawyer will help them draw up a settlement plan. Having a settlement plan means getting everything resolved without including the trial and the judge. Alternatively, if the parties can’t come to an understanding, the judge would be the one who would decide on a settlement. Parties can decide to do everything on their own and not hire a lawyer, but that usually isn’t recommended. There are steps that are difficult to complete without an attorney and as I mentioned above, these processes can be emotionally and physically draining which is why you’d want to hire help.

Spouses that were married for a short period of time may seek an annulment and some special rights might exist for same-sex couples. Some of the main issues following a divorce are child custody and the division of property. For any advice and help you might need, you can contact KoonsFuller.

Paternity

In the majority of cases paternity cases are filed by mothers in order to secure child support payments from a father that has been absent. Paternity is determined through DNA testing. Sometimes a biological father will ask for paternity testing in order to establish a relationship with the child. Again, it’s recommended to consult a professional during this process.

Child custody and support

This is often included in the divorce process. Judges will make their decision regarding the custody and care of the child based on what they see is in the best interest of the child. The court can assign legal and physical custody only to one parent or the custody can be shared. A typical situation is that one parent gets the custody while the other parent gets to spend time with the child during weekends, summers, and holidays. Often, both parents have equal rights when it comes to making important decisions about the child’s life. Of course, the schedule will be organized so it doesn’t introduce unnecessary disruptions and stress into the child’s life.

Both parents have to financially support the child and the amount that each parent has to separate is calculated for each case individually. The majority of states have a child support sheet that makes the calculations easier. The amount of money to be given for the child will depend on the incomes of parents, the cost of health insurance, and similar.