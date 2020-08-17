Are Cars Cheap in Dubai?

Dubai is said to be one of the most luxurious cities in all the world, and it is said that some of the richest people live there. If you visit it, you will see car brands that cannot be seen anywhere else, and you will also notice that many of them are custom made with gold and diamonds. The wages there start from about 1,500 US dollars per month and can go up to tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. The population is almost 3.5 million people, so not everyone can afford a luxury vehicle, and many people who plan on starting a life there wonder if cars are cheap there.

It is said that even though the standard is extremely high in the UAE, you can find extremely inexpensive vehicles there that anyone can afford. To make things clear, we created this article, and here you can learn everything you need to know about the vehicle prices and how much per month would you need to make to be able to afford a safe and reliable auto.

Is it better to import or to buy local?

People who are interested in moving to Dubai don’t really know what to expect when it comes to buying and owning a vehicle there, and they usually wonder if it would be easier to just transport your own car from your location to the UAE.

One thing you should know is that when you calculate the costs of moving a vehicle from one place to another, paying all the taxes, fees, and registering it there, it is going to cost an arm and a leg. No matter what type of deals you find, it is still going to be extremely expensive.

Compared to the western world, vehicles at this place are a lot cheaper, and you can easily afford one without struggling too much. Always calculate your options before making a decision, and see if it is going to cost less to transport the automobile you already own, or if it is better to make an investment there.

In case you own a luxury vehicle and you want to continue driving it, the flat tax in Dubai is about 5% of the cost of your car.

Costs or owning a vehicle

When you decide to purchase a new car here, there are many costs you should think about. The cost of the vehicle itself is only one part of all the expenses you are going to have to pay, so keep that in mind.

If you want to be able to afford something good, without paying too much, then you should think about getting a used auto. According to yalla.deals, when it comes to used cars in UAE, the prices vary between 3 or 4,000 dollars up to a few dozen. These vehicles are all relatively new and depending on the make and model, you can easily find an automobile that’s not more than 3 years old, and that’s passed about 5,000 kilometers for about 5,000 dollars.

Before going to a salon for brand new vehicles, don’t forget to check the used car lot and you may be surprised by the models they have.

Other costs you should always think about are the auto registration, Salik registration, the insurance costs, and all the installments that you’d need to make. So, even if you see a vehicle that costs about $3K, you may end up spending up to $5K the first year just to cover all the costs. The price for this will exponentially rise depending on the initial cost of the car you want to buy.

Abandoned vehicles

You’ve probably heard about this, there are a lot of lots where people abandon luxury vehicles that you can later on purchase. This has been both a myth and a reality, and many people are wondering why is that happening.

Well, the short story is that some people make money fast, and they spend them even faster. If you want to have a luxury vehicle custom made, it can cost up to several million dollars. Spending that much on a car can be unreasonable, especially if you don’t know that you are going to continue making millions.

Some people make the mistake of throwing money on expensive cars, and later on, they realize they cannot afford to maintain them. So, they do what they think is the easiest – they left their vehicles to rot under the desert sun. Many vehicles are left like that for years, but some of them get impounded and they can be sold later on.

So, when you research the possibility of buying a super auto for cheap, you may look at some lots that sell these vehicles. However, you should be extremely careful, as some of them may be sitting there for a lot of time, and they may have more damage than you are able to fix. In case you decide to do this, always take your mechanic with you so they can inspect the automobile and see if it will cost an arm and a leg to get it to mint condition.

In case you are interested in getting something durable, reliable, and really affordable, you may want to look into Hyundai i10, Kia Picanto or Chevrolet Spark. The price for a new vehicle of one of these models is about $10K, which is really cheap.

It is said that in Dubai you can find anything that you want depending on your budget. So, if you plan on spending less than 5,000 dollars, you can do that, and find something great. If your budget is up to $20K, then it is great, you can buy a perfect car, without it being used, and you will be able to drive it for years. On the same note, if you want to have something that no one else has, and if you are interested in a luxurious super auto, then UAE is the place that you should visit to find one of a kind vehicle.

Spend some time doing your research, and depending on what you need from a car, and how much you can spend on it, it won’t be difficult for you to find the best vehicle for you and your family.