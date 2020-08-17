Dating During a Pandemic: How Romance is Shifting in Lockdown

Dating and relationships are not always smooth sailing, and there are always some challenging steps we need to take, so we can overcome the initial anxiety and the things that make us suspicious for some person. Anyone knows that any relationship takes hard work so they can make it actually work. You cannot hope to be in a relationship, and especially a long term one, if you are not willing and able to put in the active and consistent work that it takes to make sure that your relationship is thriving and that yourself and your partner are both happy. You must work hard so it can be successful, and you both to be happy with the choices you made, in order to stay together. Around the globe, the way that we approach relationships has been changing more as time goes by, especially in the times when the technology took over our lives, and the people invented the dating sites and platforms. As we head further into the digital era, the approach that we take to dating and relationships has become more and more ingrained in digitalization and technological advancement.

Social media helped a lot to the people who are insecure and have problems to approach the girl or boy they like. Sending a message is easier than having to talk, so in recent years more and more couples met online and start dating after they matched on Tinder or even on Facebook or Twitter.

We are seeing more of a fundamental shift in the way that we approach romance and that romance continues to flourish and unfold in recent years. More and more as time goes on, the notions of dating and relationships are put to the test, having to transform time and again to realign with the way that the world is moving and that modern individuals are approaching dating and relationships themselves.

The shift in romance today

Today, romance is shifting. There is more focus on creating valuable relationships than there has ever been before. Interestingly, this shift towards prioritization has happened at a time where digitalization and technological advancement have caused a distinctive shift in the way that we interact with one another, primarily focusing on broadening our digital communications rather than strictly our personal connections. Now, however, all that is changing once again. This is especially true as the world continues to grapple with the unfolding events surrounding the international pandemic that has been wreaking havoc around the globe for the last eight months or so. Since the physical dates were not possible during the strict emergency instructions, many couples (or future couples) were dating online, through video calls, waiting for better times to meet.

The rise of digital dating amid a pandemic

From heightened utilization of dating apps and websites to the websites that offer key advice surrounding making relationships work in the modern age (i.e. see on MaleAmbition.com), digital dating has become more popular as the pandemic continues to wreak havoc around the globe. The rise of digital dating during this pandemic continues to effectively go from strength to strength and comes directly as a result of individuals around the globe craving connection more now than ever before. As the saying goes, you always want what you cannot have. And so the rise of digital dating is a direct response in many ways to the fact that traditional standards of connection and communication have been taken from people (even if just temporarily) thanks to this global pandemic.

There are no official statistics that prove this, but you can see the difference talking to your friends who embraced the technology during these hard times, so they can date someone, or stay connected to the person they like. In the past, there was a stereotype for the people who were dating online, that they can’t find a partner in the real life so they must use these platforms, but the fact is that really attractive and nice persons are using them. Also, there are many examples of successful relationships that began with just a “Hello” on some social media.

How current events will shape future relationships

There is a lot to be said about how this digital dating era is going to continue to shape future relationships and the future of dating itself. Current events have proven more than ever that unprecedented circumstances will not deter individuals from finding connections with one another. In fact, if anything, in many ways it has had quite the opposite effect with individuals around the globe going further than they have previously, investing the time online so that they can form, strengthen, and nourish the connections that they make with individuals digitally. And this is just the start.

Most of the dating apps offer advanced settings so you can stay connected to the people you like. While you are dating online, the chances that you will exchange messages with more than one person are big, and the same goes to the other side. So, we can say that if you want to grab someone’s attention, you need to fight for it, and sometimes there will be disappointments. But, on the other hand, when you date just online, it’s easier for you to overcome those disappointments, and find your next date.

The current pandemic is reshaping our whole life, starting from the way we spend our spare time, how much time we spend with our families, the way we work and complete the tasks, exercising and working out, and even eating healthier so we can maintain good immunity, that will keep us away from the infections.

Another thing you must be careful about is that you can’t completely believe a stranger you met online, so it’s always better to trust your guts, even when they say everything is good and you don’t need to be afraid of anything. Sometimes, our intuition is telling us more than we can suppose, so if your guts say something is very wrong, then swipe left or block that person, and proceed with your dating without even thinking of getting back to them.