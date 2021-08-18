Are Slot Games the Most Popular Online Casino Game?

The global online gambling industry is currently worth over $66 billion USD every year and casinos provide a significant proportion of those figures. One of the reasons why casinos are so popular relates to choice. A wide set of games is essential for any operator to succeed in what is an exceptionally competitive sector. Classic casino card and table games are available at most providers as well as online slots. However, as online slots grows more popular, specialised slot providers such as winkslots are becoming players preferred sites to play on, due to the amount of themed slot games they have on offer. With the growth of popularity of online slots, are they becoming the most popular online casino game?

A Growing Global Phenomenon

Online casinos have been widely played in certain countries since the first digital operators began to appear in the late 1990s. The UK is a good example of a country where casinos and betting shops have been widely accepted into society since legalisation was passed in the 1960s.

It took the United States much longer to welcome the practise. In 2018, a Supreme Court ruling has seen casino play open up in many states and that’s helped to boost those global revenue figures.

The numbers will continue to rise but are online slots the biggest driving force behind casinos in the present?

What are the Options?

Online casinos will look to emulate their physical counterparts in regards to the choice of games that are made available. That’s why the majority of operators will include blackjack, poker, baccarat and all main versions of roulette on their rosters, together with the slots.

From that starting point, those online casinos can start to build and provide greater choice than the land-based establishments. One way of doing this is to offer a twist to the rules of those classic games.

Anyone heading online to play can find brand new versions of poker that have never been seen before. The same applies to roulette and blackjack where innovation helps online casinos to become even more attractive.

It’s a factor that makes the digital world stand out but the greater potential for choice and innovation lies at the slot machines.

Time for a Spin

While slot games have a following at land-based casinos, you’re likely to see more customers lining up at the tables to play cards and roulette. Part of this is down to tradition: The best casinos in the world are synonymous with poker, blackjack, roulette and craps.

Slot machines are available but, as a uniform game where chance plays such a big part, there is less appeal.

This isn’t the case online where the slots are the stars. Slot games in the physical world can pay big jackpots but there’s no real element of fun and adventure. It’s all about lining up matching images on a single pay line. In the digital realms there is far more scope.

No Limits

At a website, there is no physical floor space which could limit the type of slot game that the developers can produce. Those physical machines are typically replicated and are generally referred to as ‘classic slots’. They tend to feature regular fruit images and are loved by the nostalgia freaks.

From that basic entry level, there really are no limits. Most online slots come with special images: There are wilds which replace other symbols while scatter icons lead a path into special bonus features.

Free spins and pick games are typical of the bonuses that can be found here. The slots can also match those big wins that can be found in Las Vegas, and they tend to do this through a phenomenon called a ‘progressive jackpot’.

As each spin is made, a tiny percentage of the stake is added to the jackpot fund which steadily increases. When the sum eventually lands, one lucky winner could walk away with a life changing prize.

Slot producers also release games that cover several themes. Wizards and fairies play out in many fantasy slots while cartoon creatures are regular visitors to the reels. A variety of classic films are well-known for gambling scenes, but many films have also inspired online slot producers, with many slot games based around a popular film.

This choice is the key factor in making slots the most popular option for many casino players. Poker, roulette and blackjack also enjoy innovative new versions but the scope to produce thousands and thousands of different slot games is never ending.

An Individual Preference

Speed and convenience are two more reasons why slots have an edge over certain other casino games. With specific versions of poker, for example, there are a number of processes to work through and it can take several minutes for the outcome to be decided.

Blackjack is faster but it still can’t compare to the pace of the slot machines. One spin produces instant results and it really doesn’t get any quicker than that.

Slot games also transfer easily to mobile: It’s true to say that all casino games will have a version that can be played on the go, provided that the operator in question has a dedicated mobile website and / or an app.

Poker, blackjack and others can be played in this way, but slots tend to be more of a perfect fit for mobile play. They are fast and fun and are more suited to the compact screens that mobiles provide.

It’s also interesting to note that some casinos only provide slots as a playing option. The best online operators should provide a wider mix but that’s a factor that underlines their popularity. Ultimately, there should always be choice, but that choice will see a favourite emerge and, in this case, slot machines have won the race.