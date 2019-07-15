Are you planning a trip to Aspen? Here is what you need to know

1.1k SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With four mountains for winter sports, a wide range of annual festivals, and the possibility of seeing a celebrity enjoying their vacation, Aspen offers a more elegant version of the Rocky Mountain High. And while the prices might be higher than other Colorado tows, you will have access to luxurious hotels, amazing dining experiences, and if you opt to visit during summer, you will have great possibilities for biking, hiking, and horseback riding. In this article, you will be able to read about what you should know when planning a trip to Aspen, Colorado. Let’s take a look:

1. Getting to Aspen

Aspen is around 3 to 5 hours away from Denver, and the arrival time will mostly depend on the weather. If you opt for flying into Denver, you can easily get to Aspen with a connecting flight. The airport there is only 5 miles from the town and once you get there you can opt for airport shuttle service that will easily get you to your location. If you want to read more information about transportation for the airport, click here.

2. Pack appropriately

The clothes you pack will depend on the season you choose to visit. Keep in mind that it can get quite cold during the night in summer, so packing a light jacket or something warm is highly recommended. If you go to Aspen during winter, make sure that you pack all the necessary clothes for playing in the snow. One thing to keep in mind is to leave room in your bag when you pack since there are great stores to do some shopping in Aspen.

3. Get ready to ski!

One of the most popular activities in Aspen is skiing. With a variety of perfect slopes, visitors cannot resist the excitement of going down through the fresh, alpine air. Aspen Mountain attracts a lot of ski-lovers since they all want to try going down the black diamond runs and other routes that are equally difficult.

4. Visit Aspen’s Art museum and galleries

If you enjoy art, you can enjoy a wide range of art venues that Aspen has t offer. You will be able to enjoy the international and innovative art showcased at the Aspen Art Museum, that features new shows that will allow you to explore the evolution of art. Exhibition change almost daily, hence there will always be something new to see.

5. Horseback riding

You will be able to enjoy the mountain in a different way – on a guided tour on horseback. It is a great way to connect with the history of the land and visitor can enjoy various experiences including two-hour rides, half-day rides, full-day rides, and even overnight rides. The Maroon Bells are is usually explored and it offers some of the most breathtaking beauty in the world.

6. Aspen takes pet-friendly to a new level

For people who leave the loved pets at home, but still long for their furry friends, the Aspen Animal Shelter’s Rent-a-Pet program allows visitors to spend a day with a companion. Do not be surprised if you end up taking your newly adopted friend home since this situation already happened countless times. Also, almost every hotel in Aspen is pet-friendly.

Conclusion

As you were able to read, there are various things that you can do while on this mountain. Do not forget to pack proper clothes, plan ahead, and try as many things as you can while there.