WoW Mounts – How to get them?

World of Warcraft is an MMORPG video game that has a lot of content, and a lot of players as well. Success in this particular video game is measured by your skill of course, but also by having some of the items that are very hard to get, such as unique and rare mounts.

What are mounts in this video game? Well, in order to move through and explore the world of Azeroth, you can use the bare feet of your character, or you can ride a mount. Sure, there are some alternative ways but they are not really reliable and are also extremely situational, such as zeppelins and flight-paths. Let’s focus on the mounts however, since this article is dedicated entirely to them.

Depending on what expansion of the game you’re currently playing, you will get the ability to ride a mount on a certain level, and that will be the starter mount. Starter mounts are not really fast, they cannot fly, and they certainly don’t look really good. Mounts which are extremely rare and hard to get, however, are both fast, can fly really fast, and look very good in terms of aesthetics.

In order to get such mounts, you’ll have to either finish up a certain chain of quests, which will not be very easy to do, especially if you are not extremely well-geared in-game, or you will have to repeatedly farm a certain dungeon or raid and pray for it to “drop”. It is really important to know that most of these mounts have like 1% chance to drop for each time that you finish a dungeon, and some dungeons are only able to be completed just once per week. You already have a sense of how hard to get they are?

That’s why many people that are fed up with constantly farming dungeons and not receiving the mount are choosing to take the “easier” route, which is to purchase the mount from another person that’s selling it, or ask for a boost where other people will farm the dungeon for them, and trade them the mount if it drops.

World of Warcraft is a game that’s played by a lot of hardcore fans, but the majority of the community are just casual players which are there to have fun, and not spend thousands of hours on the game just to receive something like a mount. Well, if you happen to be one of those people, we really advise you to save your time and consider either buying the item with cash or asking for a boost. If you happen to be in a similar situation, and you’re considering to get a boost, feel free to check this.

Why are these in-game items considered so valuable and important? Well, just like we’ve just mentioned, the world of Warcraft has tons of hardcore fans and players, and all of them want to have the glory and fame among the other players they compete with. If you want an example for comparison, owning a badass mount in-game is just like the feeling you get when you own a really expensive and luxurious car. Of course, they are two completely different things, but that’s how satisfying it feels when you finally get the mount of your dreams.

Just for the record, there is some extremely expensive world of warcraft mounts which surpass the thousand dollar barriers in real money, such as the swift spectral tiger.