Are Your Makeup Brushes Clean?

How often do you clean your makeup brushes? The short answer is not enough.Sporadically cleaning themevery few months is not sufficient, especially because these items come into contact with your face every day.

These beauty products tend to boast hefty price tags, which is that much more of a reason to keep them clean. That said, if you are looking for a cost-effective hybrid, you have to see this collection of BY TERRY’s products that are a foundation and brush in one.

Whether you have three that you use every day or a vast collection that you use for various products, these items need to be cleaned regularly. It’s important to make sure that they are cleaned properly, and often:

Clean Your Brush Regularly

If you use your makeup brushes every day, dermatologists suggest that you clean them once a week.

That said, you can always use a cleaner to spray them —do this in between the more intense washes to prevent the buildup of bacteria and other gross materials.

How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes

Of course, there are multiple methods to sanitize your makeup brushes—but according to the American Academy of Dermatology, there is a simple, straight forward dermatologist-approved process that will help you protect your skin from bacteria-induced infection or irritation:

1: Wet your brush

Make sure to do this with lukewarm water

2: Apply soap or cleanser

Apply a small drop of soap or makeup cleaner.

3: Gently clean

Gently wash the tips of the bristles, because you don’t want to be too rough.

4: Rinse out

Be sure to rinse out the soap or cleanser so it doesn’t sit and build up in your brush.

5: Remove excess moisture

Leaving your brushes damp can also lead to bacteria build-up, so be sure to squeeze out any remaining water with a paper towel.

6: Reshape the Bristles

After getting washed, the bristles likely end up frayed and misshapen. Reshape the head of your brush for proper makeup application. The bristles will dry in the way that you shape them.

7: Wash the handle

Make sure you don’t forget about the handles! After all,the handle is the part that comes into contact with your hand the most, it’s a good idea to wipe it down after every use.

8: Dry them out

Avoid letting your brushes dry vertically because moisture can seep down and damage your handle. Instead, the best way to dry them is to put them on a towel horizontally and let them air dry.

A good drying hack is to hang them with their bristles facing down to prevent water from running down the handles and damaging them.

When You Don’t Care for Your Brushes

Why go through these steps of cleaning? For the sake of your health, that’s why. The American Academy of Dermatology states that dirty products can lead to the following:

Fungal infection

E Coli

Staph Infection & more

Be diligent about washing your brushes because when not cleaned, they can do a lot more harm than you would expect.