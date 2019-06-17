ARPRICE Plug-In – Everything that you need to know about it

With so many people discovering and using WordPress these days, a lot of plug-ins are getting made in order to help those exact same people achieve certain goals.
If you are familiar with WordPress, then you probably already know that there are tons of plug-ins on their store which help with various things.
Some of them are for website themes, others are for the implementation of tools such as donation buttons, and the rest is for collecting data, analytics and things of that nature.
Today we’re talking about ARPRICE, a plugin that a lot of people and especially web designers find really useful. We decided to do a short review of this plug-in, so if you’ve ever stumbled upon it and you’re wondering if it is any good or not, we’re here to help you out. Without further ado, let’s take a look at what you need to know about ARPRICE.
What is it?
So, ARPRICE is basically a Price Comparison Table, which includes a lot of Team Showcase features as well. It also happens to be the Top-Selling Price Table, so that already says enough about its quality. However, we always want to go more in-depth about certain things, so let’s take a look at some more information about ARPRICE.
What does it offer?
ARPRICE offers quite a few interesting things, and from our experience, we can say that they’re all well-optimized and working the way they should. The Plug-In offers a REAL-TIME Table Editor, which tons of people find useful. This ARPRICE feature allows you to choose a certain table template that you like, out of multiple professional and well-made designs, and then it lets you edit that one in real time by adjusting multiple parameters such as spacing, fonts, adding media and what not. It’s just great.
Next, the tests that we did show us that the ARPRICE Plug-In works well enough on a lot of different devices, including retina displays. The ARPRICE comparison tables are able to re-size automatically depending on what kind of a modern display you’re using to view them, so you shouldn’t be having any trouble with misplaced things on your screen. Their showcase about this, as well as samples, can be found on their website https://www.arpriceplugin.com/
Last but not least, ARPRICE offers a very well done pricing plans toggle, which is something that impressed us the most. If you happen to be someone who owns a subscription-based website, you will most likely need a well-done visually optimized price plan, and this Plug-In offers that in just a few clicks.
What do people think of it?
Since we know how important user opinion is, we wanted to include a bit more information apart from our own opinion. Currently, ARPRICE has more than 120 reviews, and almost all of them are a five star feedback, with just a few being 4/5. This brings the total rating of ARPRICE to somewhat of 4,6/5, which is exceptionally well for a plug-in that has so many functions and features. If you want to check it out, feel free to visit their website and learn some more for yourself.