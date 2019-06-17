Pros and Cons of Using Above Ground Pool

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

With the rise of technology, above ground pools are emerging as a tough competition for the in-ground pools. It is usually a challenging task when it comes to choosing between an above-ground pool and an in-ground pool for your home. While in-ground pools are generally preferred as they offer a permanent solution, above ground pools, have their own advantages and disadvantages. Let us discuss some pros and cons of above ground pools that can make the choice easy for you:

Pros of Above Ground Pools:

1. Temporary, Portable, and Movable

Due to their temporary arrangement, above ground pools are easy to move from one place to another. You can set them up during the seasons when required and drain the water when not in use. They are designed in such a way that you can install and dismantle them as per your discretion. You need to find the right place in your backyard. Above ground pools allow us to reuse that space when it is needed for some other purpose.

2. Easy to Maintain

Above ground pools have low maintenance requirements. As they are at an elevation from the ground, there are fewer chances of things like bugs and dirt accumulating in it. If in case they need any repair or service, you can fix them at a cheaper price. They are easy to manage as you do not need to perform activities like bleaching and filtering regularly. As the water is not stagnant, you do not need regular water treatment.

3. Seamless Installation Process

Above ground pools are easy to set up and install. You do not require any professional experts for the installation as you can do it on your own. All you need to do is find an ideal place with enough space, inflate your pool, and fill it with water. It takes very less time and effort during the whole process. The installation is hassle-free as there is no need for digging or leveling the ground.

4. Adjustable Size

You can adjust the size of an above ground pool according to your requirements. If you have guests at your home or your family grows bigger, you can set up the pool with a bigger size. When you need maintenance or for the use of kids, you can reduce the pool size without any hassle. There are available in different shapes and sizes from which you can choose as per the space available at your home.

5. Cost Effective

The cost of an above ground pool is much lesser as compared to an in-ground pool with a difference of thousands of dollars. They also have very less cost of maintenance. If you are looking for a budget-friendly solution to your pool requirements, above ground pools can be the right thing for you. They are helpful in saving a lot of money as they need less financial investment.

6. Attractive Look

With an above ground pool, you can enhance the look of the backyard of your house. It can give you a realistic look if you have a garden around the setup where the breeze keeps on flowing. Available in different shapes and design, they add luxury to your house. You can set them up for a pool party or for relaxing in a peaceful landscape environment.

7. Privacy

Having a private pool in the backyard of your house provides a lot of privacy as compared to the public pools. You can wear the swimming costumes of your choice without any concern of people looking at you. There are no restrictions, and you can use the pool in any way for as much time as you want. If you like to relax while spending time with yourself, above ground pools make it possible for you.

8. Space Saving

If you want to have a pool around your house but lack the space required to build an in-ground pool, then an above ground pool can be the ideal option for you because of its capability of saving space. They are available in different size options like small, medium, and large. You can select the size of the pool according to the area available. They can help you in making the best use of the space.

Cons of Above Ground Pools:

1. Not Deep Enough to Practice Diving

If you are looking for a pool to practice diving in it, then above ground pools may not be a good option for you. As they are set up above the ground and not dug into the earth, there is not much depth available for activities like diving. They can only be deep to some extent.

2. Prone to Damage

Above ground pools have higher chances of damage if you experience bad weather at the place you live. Hail and snow can deteriorate the inner lining of the walls of the pool. It can decrease the life of the pool, and it may not last for a long time. It is not durable enough to withstand extreme weather conditions. Also, the weight of water in the pool can damage the grass in your garden. Sharp objects can puncture the pool, causing leakage and mess all around the garden.

3. Need for Barricade or Fencing

If you have pets or small kids at your home, then it might not be a safe option to leave the pool with no one around, especially when you have water filled in it. You may require fencing or barricade around the pool, which can cost you a lot of money as the fence does not come along with the pool. Also, you may face restrictions and require permissions from the local authorities for doing such a setup.

Now that you have analyzed the various advantages and disadvantages of above ground pools, make sure that you keep them in mind while getting a pool for your house. The points listed above can be helpful for you in making the right choice between an in-ground pool and an above ground pool.