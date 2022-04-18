Have you ever owned a piece of artisan hand-crafted jewelry before? If not, now might be a good time to give it a go! The truth is that you can use it and enjoy its popularity as you do with sustainable food and fashion. If you want to have a higher value of materials, become a lot more aware and eco-conscious, keep on reading! In this article, you will find out what artisan jewelry is, and who might love it or for which occasion while also discovering the benefits of supporting a smaller brand and an artist.

What is artisan jewelry?

Artisan jewelry most simply can be defined as wearable pieces custom-made by a skilled craftsperson. These aren’t made in high quantities and are all done by one person without the lab equipment or severe mass-production. A great example of an approachable solution and something that people can enjoy worldwide is Etsy, for instance. Everything has become a lot more accessible and this is a site where artists get their names out. An artist can come up with different pieces of any sort and can use any material that they scout when making new jewelry.

Who is actually artesian?

An artisan is a person who knows how to create something functional and durable. This can apply to any category, such as edible, wearable, accessories, or bits of furniture. They create and their main focus is to have bits that are fashionable and appealing to the vast majority. In the case of real artisanal jewelry, there’s no mass production of machinery involved in the process, which is why all is done by hand and by someone skilled enough, as well as by a person who loves this craft.

7 Benefits of Wearing Artisan Hand-Crafted Jewelry

1. Designed and made by an artisan

When you’re looking for jewelry that is both personal and meaningful this is the right type to consider! You will enjoy the fact that it is sourced and made with love at one specific location, often inspired by the artist and their environment or other elements in their life. For a lot of people, this can be so pretty and meaningful, allowing for such diversity. You will also feel a true connection to the artist, as well as his or her background.

2. Environmentally-friendly

If you wish to make a smart move that won’t harm your surroundings and you’re becoming a lot more eco-aware or environmentally friendly this jewelry is the way to do it! Handmade jewelry is not mass-produced, meaning that you won’t be experiencing any type of toxic waste or leaving a carbon footprint. Everything is done with love and by one person, often making the work fun and not a hassle.

3. High-quality bits

Since these pieces are made by jewelry artisans you can bet and expect them to be of a higher quality. Most artists prefer and use quality brass and copper material with each handmade jewelry piece. Since everything is made with love and care it is definite that no customer will be left with poor or improper pieces. When made by hand, there’s more of a connection between the suppliers of metals and stones used to make each piece, as well as attention to detail.

4. You are helping a smaller business

If you purchase from a local artisan or online be sure that you will be supporting their small and personal business. It’s true you often pay more for a particular piece made by hand, but it will last you for quite some time and it will have a sentimental meaning. Let’s not forget that almost no one else around you is going to have a similar item, which makes it unique and one-of-a-kind!

5. Ethically sourced

In most cases, the materials used to make a handmade piece are of a high degree of quality. Many jewelry makers are committed to sustainability as well as using ethically sourced materials. Chances are the designer you choose to buy from will be happy to talk about their process, which allows you to become a lot more aware of what you’re wearing and what they’re working with. These days, people are more conscious of the impacts of mining and more, so why not support the right cause?

6. Value for time

Did you know that each piece needs a substantial amount of time to be created? If you go for artisan jewelry that is hand-made, you will understand that you are one step closer to the designer and their personal touch. You can approach a designer and obtain that perfect piece exactly the way you imagine. Some artists will know how to fulfill your wishes and will be glad to help you narrow down your selection in terms of your perfect piece.

7. Transparent and understanding

Many designers develop and operate their own jewelry companies since they are so small and are just getting started with their business. The journey from raw material to masterpiece can be seen in the heart of the designer, who will tell you the story of how everything came up and has been put together. You will understand the backstory and will enjoy the fact that their approach is transparent.

Where to find artisan hand-crafted jewelry?

