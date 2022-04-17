7 Tips for Choosing Between Aluminum and PVC Windows

If you are completely remodeling your home, there are numerous decisions you have to make. Since this entire project can be quite expensive, your main goal is probably to make the best choices, and you cannot do this if you don’t have all the details at your disposal.

Window replacement is one of the biggest tasks you have to complete to conclude the project, and it can also be a challenging one. Due to this reason, we will discuss the features of aluminum and PVC ones and tell you about the things you have to consider when making this decision.

1. Thermal efficiency

This is the most important thing you have to consider, especially since the utility bills keep on increasing year after year. Many people believe that there is a significant difference between aluminum and PVC windows, but this is not true. This is the case because aluminum feels cold to touch, but this doesn’t mean that it is anything less efficient than PVC. The thing is that the aluminum windows include a feature called a thermal break. In a nutshell, it is a barrier that prevents direct contact between the material on the outside and the one on the inside. It ensures that warm air from your home will not escape and that the one from the outside will not come in through the windows.

What does affect the thermal and energy efficiency is the glass. It is why you should always go with double-glazed windows, or if your budget allows it, triple-glazed ones. In a nutshell, you cannot make a mistake regardless of the material you choose.

2. Sound insulation

If you live in a busy or loud neighborhood, sound insulation is probably number one on your list of requirements. Generally speaking, PVC might be a better choice, and the difference between the two materials can be insignificant. Why? Well, just like with the thermal efficiency, the sound insulation mainly depends on the glazing. The double-glazed windows should work just fine to block the outside noise. Nevertheless, if you want to take this feature to the next level, you should opt for triple-glazed or acoustic glass.

3. Security

For some reason, not everyone considers this feature, even though it is an essential one. When it comes to deciding between these two options, you should probably go with aluminum. Why? Well, the material itself is significantly stronger than PVC, so the chances of grave damage occurring are quite slim. However, keep in mind that nowadays, all windows are made to be in accordance with the latest security standards. You should also look for a security certificate when considering multiple manufacturers.

4. Maintenance

Surely you want your new windows to stay pristine and in good condition for as long as possible. To ensure this happens, you need to learn how to maintain them. When it comes to this, there is no significant difference between aluminum and PVC ones since all you need is water and cloth to clean them.

However, you have to think about their lifespan and natural wear and tear and deterioration. The main difference is that PVC windows will last you between 25 and 30 years, while this expectancy is significantly higher for aluminum ones with 30 to 45 years. In addition to this, the latter is more durable, and it will not deteriorate, turn yellow, or fade, which can sometimes occur with PVC.

5. Style

When doing major home renovations, you probably have a certain design and style in mind. After all, your home needs to be aesthetically appealing for you to be able to enjoy it completely. Naturally, the style of the windows plays an essential role, which is why it is another thing you need to consider carefully. It might seem odd, but you have to think about the overall design of the property. If you want to go with a minimalistic and modern design, aluminum ones are a better choice since they are much slimmer than PVC windows. You should go with the same option if you want to introduce more natural light and enjoy the view since their glass to frame ratio is bigger. On the other hand, if you are remodeling a cottage, these probably aren’t the best choice.

Both aluminum and PVC windows come in a variety of colors, making the possibilities endless. However, keep in mind that the former can feature an abundance of finishes, and you can check out the Megaplast website to explore these designs.

6. Sustainability

If you want to transform your old property into an eco-friendly one, you will also have to think about this feature. As you might know, aluminum is an obvious winner in this competition. This material can be recycled over and over again without losing any of its essential properties. On the other hand, PVC is manufactured from plastic. Yes, there are some advantages in the technology used to produce these items, but the truth is, there is still a long way to go.

7. Price

Finally, you have to consider the overall price of both of these options. Your goal is to find something that can offer every benefit you need, but it needs to be within your price range. Surely, you decided on a specific budget when planning this project.

Generally speaking, aluminum windows are more expensive than PVC ones, and this is true due to multiple factors. First of all, as already mentioned, they are more durable and have a longer lifespan. Secondly, the production cost of these is also higher.

However, do not forget that you have several customization options, and these can also significantly affect the price. We are talking about the overall design, colors, finishes, but also glass, and glazing. These are all the things you have to consider and learn about to get the exact cost. Even though aluminum windows can prove to be more expensive than PVC ones, they might be a better option. Yes, you will have to make a significant investment, but you won’t have to worry about them for many years to come.