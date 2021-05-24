The Best Arts and Crafts to Gift

Now is the time to give people the gift of arts and crafts. This is a market that is really taking off these days, and people are buying crafts that they used to do in their childhood as well as new crafts as they develop their own hobbies.

There are so many cool and trendy arts and crafts gift ideas out there, and we want to share some of the best with you. Maybe one of these will make the perfect gift for a family member, friend or loved one.

Custom Diamond Painting

Probably the hottest trend in arts and crafts these days, custom diamond painting is the DIY craft that anyone can do and that takes only moments to learn. Diamond painting is very popular these days thanks to renewed interest in at-home crafts and the widespread availability of diamond painting kits online. To gift a custom diamond painting, you would need to upload a photo to the seller’s website and then the painting will be shipped to you or to the recipient of your choice. You can use a photo of the two of you together or find a photo that means a lot to your friend that they would love to create on a canvas with shiny diamond drills. This is the kind of gift they will have hours of fun making and then be able to proudly display in their home for all to see. A custom diamond painting kit from websites like diamondpaintinghouse.com comes with everything needed to get started, including the canvas, instructions for how to use it, sparkly diamond drills, a drill pen for placing the diamonds, a tray for storing the diamonds, and sticky wax for helping to pick up the diamonds as you place them.

Paper Craft Kit

For aspiring artists and those wanting to stretch their creativity with a new kind of DIY craft, paper craft is a great option. Buying a kit like this for someone gives them not just a large supply of the special heavy paper to start with, but also instructions on how to make a variety of paper crafts. Some kits even come with decorations for the paper crafts, like glitter, googly eyes and textures. If this kit doesn’t come with markers or color pencils, be sure to buy a set to go with it so that the recipient can have fun coloring their crafts.

Pottery Lessons

You probably want to start with lessons for your giftee rather than with a pottery set. They need to know how to make their own pottery before they just jump in headfirst, otherwise, they could end up making pottery that falls apart and doesn’t look very beautiful. So, buying them lessons is a good jumping in point for this kind of craft, and your friend can learn how to make a variety of designs and shapes under expert instruction. You probably want to keep this gift simple and start them off with just a few lessons to see if they like it and if they want to pursue pottery making further, but this is one of the hottest trends in arts and crafts these days, so it is sure to be a hit.

Knitting Kit

If you have a creative friend who likes to make things for themself, then you may want to consider gifting them a knitting kit, complete with a pattern to follow, yarn to knit with, and knitting needles. They will have so many hours of fun following the patterns provided and then be able to find more patterns to make even more cool stuff. This is a very relaxing hobby that people of all ages can get into and learn quickly, creating handmade masterpieces for their family and friends or even making crafts to sell online.

Miniatures

Some hobby shops and many online stores carry miniatures of figurines that can be painted to your liking. You can give these figures that serve as blank canvases for hours of detailed painting fun. Choosing expressive, exciting miniatures that are keyed into your friend’s personal interests is a great way to show that you know them well and that they are special to you. Miniatures take some skill to detail well, so consider this kind of DIY project for older people, like teenagers and adults. There are also miniatures for kids that are larger and have broad surface areas for easy painting, like this YouTube video shows. Some of them are even designed to be colored in crayon, so choose your craft gift appropriately. If the miniature doesn’t come with coloring supplies, you may want to buy some to accompany it so that your friend can start working on their craft as soon as they receive your gift. Also consider buying a set of miniatures to give your friend more to do.

Embroidery

This is a great way to express a creative side, and when you give an embroidery kit to your friend, they will be able to make cool designs little by little. If you would like to just buy them a kit but are worried they won’t be able to get started, you can direct your friend to online classes and YouTube tutorials that will help them begin. There are free embroidery designs available online as well, which your friend can use to find new things to embroider.

The right gift for a friend will depend on their interests and how long they like to spend on a project. You may be able to help them discover a new love with a new craft.

To sum it up

It really doesn’t matter if you are a paper or bead person, or whether you love diamonds or miniature puppets, you can be rest assured that you will find your thing. The DIY Arts & Crafts industry is exploding (thanks to the Covid-19) and it has never been so easy to find gorgeous and cost-effective gifts, from hundreds of great websites you can find online.