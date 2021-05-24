Men’s Guide for Shaving Sensitive Skin

Men, is your skin sensitive? Have you ever felt itchy or uncomfortable because of the shaving cream you use? I know how that feels. My skin was always irritated and itchy after shaving. So, in this blog post, we’re going to talk about what it means to have male-specific sensitive skin and how you can shave your face without cutting yourself open too often (or at all). We’ll also discuss some tips on taking care of your delicate facial hair so that you can feel like a new person every morning!

Sensitive skin is unfortunately common among men. And when it comes to shaving, there are many considerations. Is the skin on your face oily? How thick is the hair on your neck? What type of razor do you use and how often do you shave? All these factors can influence how comfortable a man’s shaving experience will be.

So let’s take a look at the best shaving tips for sensitive skin.

Start shaving with a clean face

A clean face is the starting point of a good shave. If you don’t remove any dirt or oil beforehand, it can easily clog your razor and irritate sensitive skin. So let’s start by taking a warm shower. This will open up your pores and help to cleanse the skin.

You can either wash your face with soap or use a cleansing lotion like Jack Black pure clean daily facial cleanser, which is gentler on sensitive skin and contains fewer chemicals than most soaps. It’s formulated with plant-based ingredients that are naturally anti-inflammatory like aloe Vera and sage leaf extract.

Scrubbing the whole area of your face vigorously may be necessary depending on how oily it is, but don’t worry too much about taking off every last bit of dirt and oil. It’s more important to be thorough than obsessive about the process of cleansing your skin.

Moisturize first, then shave!

Apply a moisturizer before shaving to avoid irritation and chafing. The moisturizer will provide additional protection for your skin and prevent post-shave dryness as well as irritation from shaving.

You may use any type of moisturizer: gel, oil, or serum. For me I will go with unscented pre-shave gel from Art of shave however, if you are using the clippers to shave then it may be best to apply a pre shave oil to the area that you will be shaving since it will help your skin stay moisturized and result in a closer shave.

Get the best shaver

Electric shaver or manual razor? It’s a question that has been posed by many men. And, it is also a difficult question to answer because there are pros and cons to both options. But, it depends on what type of skin you have. If you have sensitive skin then an electric razor is perfect for you because they don’t cause redness and irritation like a straight razor does. Also, no more nicks and cuts.

A lot of men also find that using an electric shaver is more convenient than carrying around a straight blade all day long. Plus shaving with an electric shaver is much faster so there’s less time spent in front of the mirror getting ready to go out. But it can’t give you a close shave like a manual razor.

In my experience not all electric shavers are good for this purpose. I won’t go into too many details here about how to choose the shaver that suits your type of skin. But, I can mention the Braun Series 9 as a great option. If you want to get more about the best electric shaver for sensitive skin check this website.

If you’re not sure which type of shaving tool to use, it’s always advisable that whoever is doing your grooming should know your personal preference.

After-Shave Routine

After shaving, it is important to have a post-shave routine in order to help the skin recover. This includes using an after shave balm or moisturizer, and applying cold water for ten minutes. This will cool the hot skin down. It contains herbal ingredients that will soothe nerves, cool off inflammation, and hydrate dry patches of skin.

Alcohol, which is commonly found in many men’s after shaves, can irritate the skin and cause redness or burning sensations to develop quickly. Look for alcohol-free options that contain soothing herbal ingredients like aloe Vera.

This will help soothe any inflammation caused by shaving. If you have acne-prone skin, use an oil free product that is noncomedogenic (won’t clog pores).

Apply sunscreen if you’re going outside or plan on being in the sun for more than 15 minutes at a time.

Common mistakes to avoid when shaving for sensitive skin

The most common mistake is shaving against the grain. This may seem counterintuitive but it’s a bad idea. Shaving against the grain can lead to razor bumps and ingrown hairs because you’re pulling hair up rather than cutting them off at skin level. Don’t use a dull blade. Dull blades may cause more irritation and nicks on your skin, or leave behind patches of hair that are still rooted in the follicle. You should also replace your blades every few months as they will lose their sharpness over time. Make sure that when you’re shaving any areas like under your chin or mustache, hold skin taut so it’s smooth against the blade instead of bunching up, which could lead to irritation. The problem for a new wet shaver is using too much pressure on the razor. When using a new razor, men often apply too much pressure. This is not the most efficient way to shave because it’s the blades which do all the work-not your hands. Pushing down too hard with either a straight razor or an electric shaver will damage sensitive facial skin, causing irritation that reduces the effectiveness of your overall shaving experience.

Sensitive skin is a common issue for many people, and it can be hard to find products that work. But with these helpful tips you’ll see how easy it can be to get comfortable shaving again! You may even notice an improvement in sensitive skin just by making some small changes. By adjusting your routine before shaving. Like using facial cleanser, moisturizer, changing the tool you use for shaving (straight razor or electric shaver) and following up with post-shave care afterwards, you will be able to comfortably get rid of unwanted hair while also caring for your sensitive skin!