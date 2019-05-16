Astrology 101: 10 Ways To Live The Aries Lifestyle

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Happy birthday, awesome Aries! Your natural zest for life inspires the rest of us to amp up our enthusiasm and join in the fun. As the youngest sign in the zodiac, you bring a youthful energy and sense of wonder to this world. We could all take a page from your playbook, especially when we’re feeling bogged down and stuck in the same old routine. Here are 10 ways to start living the Aries lifestyle!

1. View the world with a sense of wonder and enthusiasm that’s totally contagious.

2. Always be open to new life experiences and approach every situation with unbridled excitement.

3. Never be afraid to go after what you want, and don’t stop until you get it.

4. Use your fiery nature to spark a similar fire in others and melt the ice of stagnation.

5. Change up your life as much as possible to keep things fun and dynamic.

6. Prioritize friendships and value your active social life.

7. Master the art of saying “Yes!” to everything.

8. Assert yourself and always speak up about the things you’re passionate about.

9. Don’t wait around for other people to take action; forge ahead with strength and confidence.

10. Boldly be who you are.