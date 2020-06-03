Top 5 Best Horoscope Apps For Android And iPhone in 2020

People read it for so many reasons. Some people truly think that astrology will truly predict their future – while others read it for fun or out of curiosity. Whatever it is – its popularity cannot be denied. With the development of new technologies, the horoscope has additionally gained in popularity with the usage of mobile applications. In this text, we will try to discover what are the 5 best horoscope apps for Android and iPhone.

Zodiac And Stars: Predictions Or Fun

The horoscope can guide people in certain situations when they make important decisions. And when the horoscope is generalized, many can still extract meaning from it, applying it to a certain situation. People who cannot find the answer to a question – often find a solution in this quasi-data system. Many astrologers write certain types of horoscopes, such as love, daily, annual horoscopes, and the like. Some even write funny horoscopes that are very interesting to read and cause laughter in the reader – regardless of whether they believe in it or not. Some people read it out of habit. With breakfast or coffee, it is easy for some to enjoy peeking into the colorful side of all the newspapers – although perhaps briefly, not paying attention to what they are reading.

Do You Believe In Horoscopes?

Many famous people in history have used the services of astrologers and relied heavily on their predictions. Among them were Cleopatra, Catherine Medici, but also the famous Napoleon. Some of the famous prophets and astrologers of that time, such as Nostradamus, whose fame is still known today, are also known. Still, we wonder how realistic that belief is? There is a difference between those who read the horoscope occasionally and those who are in the habit. These others adhere so much to the astrological prognosis that they refuse to make a decision or do anything if they have not first consulted their astrologer or natal chart.

Astrology Apps: Industry That Is Growing

People often turn to instant solutions and instructions that offer disciplines such as astrology, and so it has been lately, which has contributed to astrological applications becoming more popular than ever before. App Store information indicates a big jump when it comes to demand. This was also noticed by investors, who are increasingly investing in startup horoscopes, in the hope that they will be able to cash in on the interpretation of the future. Some experts estimate that the market for these applications could reach a total value of two billion dollars.

Best Apps For Those Who Love Horoscope

Today, looking into the future with the help of stars is accepted in society – and there is almost no newspaper or magazine that does not contain a horoscope. You can also look for so many different apps on the internet that can show you what’s your day, or a week, gonna look like. So let’s take a look at some of the best zodiac apps you can find.

1. Daily Horoscope

If you want a simple app that can tell you about your love life every day and some other aspects as well, make sure to check out daily horoscope. Not only it will show you what happens in the hours to come, but you can opt for a weekly or monthly predictions as well. This app is very simple to use and it has a good design. You can find it on Google Play and App Store.

2. Zodiac Star Signs

This app will give you accurate astrologer recommendations considering your sign. The app will tell you how to behave with the current life situations and it will base that fact on the influence of the planets on your sign and ascendant. With such an app you won’t find it difficult to make some plans or make wise decisions.

3. AstroHoro

Astro Horo is a free zodiac app for iPhone devices. It can give you some useful tips for a more successful life. True professionals give you different tips according to your zodiac sign. How to earn more money, how to become successful in business ventures, career prospects, what food you should eat… This particular app is very simple to handle. With its help, you can check out your daily forecast, as well for another day or a week, or monthly – by clicking on the appropriate icon from the menu. You are allowed to share on social networks.

4. Future Life: Modern Horoscopes

Driven by a well-known and acclaimed astrologist, David Palmer – this application contains a horoscope, wellbeing, and health advice, love&relationship status, and natal chart reading. All readings depend on trust, but some can even be very profound. It is likewise accessible for Android and iOS clients.

5. My Horoscope

Made for you, it uncovers your future, prompts you on the following steps you should take, and shields you from crazy moves. Gives a point by point Astro estimate for your sign. You can share your Astro look with your friends on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, Whatsapp, and so on.) Then, here you can include a photograph of companions or relatives.

Conclusion

Astrology has become the “soft spot” of the millennial generation. Never in history has it been easier to make your natal chart, compare it to someone else’s, and adapt your lifestyle to the movements of the planets. This is primarily due to the numerous applications that have brought astrology to smartphones and, therefore, lightly into the mainstream. Ease of life, escape from stress, which is too much today, as well as escape to the offline world, which has become a kind of luxury, paved the way for the arrival of new beliefs that will simply tell people much-needed things.