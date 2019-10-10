Astrology 101: Learning To Let Go

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

A dear friend recently gave us a pretty awesome piece of advice: fall is the perfect season to consider the things that no longer serve us, and let them go, just like the leaves dropping from the trees. Whether it’s resentment, sorrow, or a need to please, we all cling to things that ultimately hold us back, and in the spirit of fall, now’s the time to reflect and figure out how to let go and move forward. Read on to see what your sign tends to hold onto, and how you might benefit from learning to let it go…

Aries (March 21st-April 19th): Impatience. Let go of the need for everything to happen literally right now. If you are always rushing, you may miss out on the amazing things that naturally take a bit longer to unfold. Learn to exercise patience, and you’ll be rewarded in the long run.

Taurus (April 20th-May 20th): Resentment. It is important to let go of those pent-up resentments you are holding on to so tightly. Forgiveness is healing and necessary in order to move forward in life. Letting go of grudges from the past will open up beautiful possibilities for your future.

Gemini (May 21st-June 20th): Overthinking. You live in your head but it’s important to quiet your brain once in a while. If you are always getting caught up in your own thoughts, you risk missing out on the now. Take some time to relax, slow down, and enjoy the present–without putting too much thought into it.

Cancer (June 21st-July 22nd): Comfort Zone. You know that saying “Life begins at the edge of your comfort zone”? It’s totally true! Now is the perfect time to give yourself a gentle push toward trying new things and having new experiences. You’ll be surprised with what you find–and what you find out about yourself.

Leo (July 23rd-August 22nd): Ego. At the risk of sounding harsh, everything is not necessarily about you. Maybe funding for your department got cut, maybe your art show got a negative review–these things happen; it doesn’t mean the world thinks less of you. Realizing this will help you maintain your center and not be so intensely affected by other people’s actions and opinions.

Virgo (August 23rd-September 22nd): Perfectionism. It’s time to let go of the expectation of perfection you place on yourself and others. Everyone has flaws and really, there is no such thing as “perfect.” Learning to accept situations and people (yourself included) just the way they are will vastly improve your quality of life and help you feel more relaxed and content.

Libra (September 23rd-October 22nd): People Pleasing. You take the term “people pleaser” to a whole new level, and now is the perfect time to let that go! You have to realize that it’s impossible to make everyone else happy, and you risk losing yourself in the process of trying. Focus on prioritizing and valuing your own needs–you deserve to be happy too.

Scorpio (October 23rd-November 21st): Coveting. You work hard to get what you want, but sometimes life does not turn out exactly the way you had planned it. Instead of dwelling on what you don’t have, focus your energy on appreciating the wonderful things that are already present in your life. This will give you the clarity to see what is truly important and what you really want.

Sagittarius (November 22nd-December 21st): Competition. Let go of your need to constantly compete with yourself and those around you. You can only do your best at any given moment, and guess what? That’s enough. Ridding yourself of these impossibly high standards will improve both your self-esteem and your relationships.

Capricorn (December 22nd-January 19th): Control. Give yourself permission to loosen the reigns and go with the flow of life. It may come as a shocker, but control is simply an illusion and you do yourself a disservice by holding onto it so tightly. Trust us, letting go of control won’t cause the world to fall apart; in fact, you’ll gain a new-found sense of freedom and joy.

Aquarius (January 20th-February 18th): Judgement. You pride yourself on objectivity, but this way of thinking can make it really easy to slip into judgmental habits. If you believe you always know what’s right, you don’t allow room for other people’s way of being. Resisting the urge to judge allows you to empathize with, listen to, and better understand other people.

Pisces (February 19th-March 20th): Sorrow. Being a deeply feeling person, you take in so much of the energy around you, but that doesn’t mean you can’t learn to let it go. Release those heavy feelings and you’ll begin to feel lighter and more vibrant. Letting go of the sadness you hold inside will allow you to be fully present and experience life as it is now.

Original by Winona Dimeo-Ediger & Katelyn Kollinzas