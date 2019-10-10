What are the biggest and most reliable courier services

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

International courier services, postal services, and shipping services have a huge role in the continuous success of the e-commerce industry. Without these services, transferring or product from the seller to buyer is almost impossible. Let us first define the difference between courier service and postal service. The term postal is usually being interchanged, however, they do have some differences.

Postal service is serviced by the government of the country like Royal Mail or USPS. They provide services to deliver parcels or letters following a universal service mandate.

Courier companies are usually privately owned like FedEx, DX Delivery, DHL and others. A big portion of their business is normally the next working day to two-three working days delivery. The fees are usually a bit more expensive than the postal services fees.

In this article, we are going to talk about the most reliable courier services you can use internationally.

UPS Inc.

The United Parcel Service or UPS is an American company founded in 1807 and based in Sandy Springs in Georgia. The delivery of about 16 million packaged every day and they have about 7 million customers. The company has expanded to more than 250 countries around the world and is considered to be one of the most trusted and reliable courier services in the world.

WinGo Logistics

WinGo Logistics is a company that provides international express delivery services in Vietnam. WinGo Logistics can forward packages from Vietnam to more than 200 countries around the world in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and the Americas.

WinGo is seriously committed to keeping its promises for fast delivery and reliability. They always ensure to have their goods packaged safely at a good cost and they make sure the package is always delivered to the recipient at the right place and time. Because of this they also reached a high ranking on the 2IPD list.

Japan Post

Japan Post has maintained its high rank on the 2IPD for years. There was a significant drop in their reliability score in the last few years, however, Japan’s Postal service still outperforms most of its regional peers in China, Thailand or Singapore when it comes to QOL. Their services, specifically their financial services are very high in demand.

Deutsche Post DHL

This is also one of the biggest courier services. It was recently privatized and made its way to the Forbes Global 200 as one of the world’s best employers.

Bluedart

Bluedart is a courier service based in Chennai which is one of the more well known domestic and international services in South Asia. It basically operates night express cargo flights in consideration of the regional and domestic requirements. South Asia’s top courier service has channeled over 40,000 areas and services up to 210 countries all around the globe.

DTDC

DTDC has been in the logistics business 30 years ago, with its corporate office located in Mumbai. Currently, they have a huge network of service providers that extend to over 230 countries all over the world. This is one of the most customer-friendly courier services that aim for fast-delivering service, reliability, affordable cost and ensured safety.