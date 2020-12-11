How to Attract More Customers to Your eCommerce Store – 2020 Guide

The process of opening an e-commerce store in 2020 is much simpler than before. In a very short amount of time, you could have your website up and running and people would be able to visit. However, most online stores do not have a problem with developing the website. Most of these businesses have a problem attracting and finding customers. With so many other competitors on the market, it can be difficult to find your own audience. But, there are definitely some tricks you could do to attract more buyers.

Although, the tricks that will pull in more clients are not easily executed. You have to properly follow all of the steps to make sure that those tricks will work. To help you properly execute them, I decided to write this guide for 2020 and show you exactly how you can make your e-commerce store flourish.

After you read through this article, I hope that you will know exactly what you need to do.

Social media advertising

One of the fastest ways you can get the following in 2020 and your website is by using the power of every social media platform. Even if you do not have a business social media profile with many followers, running ads would still be effective.

The whole point of the ads on Facebook or Instagram is to increase and improve your reach. So, when you pay for the advertisement, you get to choose just exactly how big your reach will be. Should the reach be 100, 1000, 10,000, or more people? Which one of these options you are going to choose should depend on your company budget.

For newer businesses, I recommend utilizing Facebook ads because it is cost-effective and they offer quite a high potential for more traffic. The return on investment is only a few days. Basically, you will get your money back in less than a week.

Your other option is Instagram advertising, but the results on that social media platform are not always positive. Although, since the advertising is not that expensive, I think that it is worth a try.

SEO and keywords

Since your e-commerce store is still very young, it will probably take some time until it gets that online recognition you are looking for. It needs to be a certain amount of time old and a certain amount of content. Once you reach those requirements, you might start appearing on search engine results such as Google.

However, showing up on Google is not exactly an impressive achievement. What is impressive is holding a spot on the first page of the Google results. And that is very difficult to achieve. It is even more difficult to be on the first three results on the search engine.

It is very difficult, but it is not impossible. If you know which keywords to use and how to improve your SEO, you could grab that number one place on Google quickly.

Although, if you do not have any kind of experience with search engine optimizations or proper keyword usage, it would probably be best to hire services that would optimize your website for search engines and provide you with the right keywords as suggested by keywordworld.store. With the right services, you will not have to worry about your search engine optimizations anymore.

Mobile optimization

It is no secret that in 2020, most online shoppers use their smartphones to purchase products or services. A lot of studies have shown that more than 60% of buyers prefer to use a smartphone instead of a computer or laptop. In other words, most of your viewers will not be on a computer, they will be visiting your e-commerce store from their phones.

This is probably why so many experts always recommend optimizing the mobile version of your website. Because, if you do not, you are going to lose 50% of all the potential customers. That is a huge number that you simply cannot ignore.

I know, optimizing or creating a mobile version of your website will take some time, a lot of effort, and money, but it will definitely be worth it in the end.

Giveaways

New websites always have a difficult time earning the trust of online shoppers and for good reason. No one should trust a random website that was just created. It is your job to create a trustworthy bond with your audience. If you cannot achieve that, no one will be buying from your store.

One of the most efficient ways you could raise the reputation of your e-commerce store is with giveaways. Giveaways always work because people simply love free stuff. No matter what the product is or how much it costs, people will show up to get it.

You could host the giveaway on your store, but I think that it would be much more effective if you host it on your Facebook or Instagram account. From there, you can direct all of your followers to your company’s website.

Promotions and discounts

Once you have attracted enough customers with giveaways, proper keywords, or any of the other tricks I mentioned above, it is time to start with promotions and discounts. As I said previously, people love free stuff, but they also love good deals. So, when you start putting some interesting discounts on your products, I assure you that a lot more people will start showing up on your online store.

To make the most of promotions and discounts, I recommend announcing them beforehand on your social media profiles. By doing this, people will know about your store and your discounts days before they happen. They will get ready to spend the money the day the discounts and promotions start.

As you can see, you will need to put in a lot of effort to attract more customers to your e-commerce store, but if you utilize any of these tricks and if you follow this guide, I am sure that you will get an influx of new clients in 2020 and 2021.