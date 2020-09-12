6 Baby Powder Alternatives to Try in 2020

Every parent wants only the best of the best for their child. From a really young age, they try to surround their kid with things that will not only help them grow and develop but also protect them. They baby proof every sharp and dangerous object in the house, make sure that they only eat natural and organic food, buy them interactive toys, and so on.

The same thing goes for hygiene products. After all, a child’s skin is very sensitive, so irritation and redness can appear easily. For a young child, these issues cannot only be uncomfortable but, in some cases, even painful. Nathrefurally, you want to prevent this from happening, so we have come up with a list of products that you can use instead of traditional baby powder.

1. Honest Company

One of the first things that you have to check when choosing a new baby powder is whether or not it contains talc. There has been a lot of debate lately about this compound, so if you want to be on the safe side, baby powder by the Honest Company is the first one that you should investigate.

Aside from the fact that it is talc-free, it also doesn’t contain any dyes, fragrances, parabens, and other compounds that cause usual allergies in your little one. It is an organic product, meaning that it only contains natural ingredients such as a combination of kaolin clay and cornstarch, aloe vera that soothes irritated skin, a mix of the arrowroot powder and probiotics, which provide this product with the antibacterial feature.

2. Burt’s Bees: Baby Bee Dusting Powder

Another of your requirements should be to find a powder that will ensure that the skin of your little one is always soft and dry, and this product is going to provide you with that exact effect. It is 100% natural, talc-free product, and its main ingredient is cornstarch. It is also hypo-allergenic, and most importantly, it is a pediatrician tested, meaning that it is approved by pediatricians and completely safe your baby’s skin. In addition, it has a beautiful smell.

3. InfantDry

The moto of InfantDry is “A fresh and dry baby is a happy baby,” and we couldn’t agree more. Their baby powder is completely natural, and it is created specifically for children’s delicate skin. It contains only organic ingredients such as bentonite clay and arrowroot, and obviously, there aren’t any additives, perfumes, and oils that are the common source of irritation and allergies. It won’t only soothe the child’s skin and remove all the redness and rash quickly and efficiently, but it will also protect the skin and ensure that these issues never occur again.

4. Ora’s Amazing Herbal Natural Powder

As you can assume by now, this product is also fragrance and oil-free, but what adds to its heavenly smell are lavender and sage. Its main ingredients also include baking soda, arrowroot powder, and kaolin clay. The combination of these not only makes it antibacterial but anti-odor and anti-fungal, so you can rest assure that you have gone with the best product for your little one. In addition, a lot of parents swear by it, not only because of its soothing effect but also its multiuse, i.e., you can use it as an antiperspirant and dry shampoo.

5. Nature’s Baby Organics

If you are looking for a baby powder and you can use over the course of time, i.e., as your kid grows, this organic, talc-free powder might be perfect for you. Tapioca starch is super absorbent, so you can rest assured that your child’s skin will always be dry. Aloe vera and chamomile will calm the baby’s irritated skin. All the ingredients are plant-based, and this product doesn’t contain any chemicals and animal-based compounds.

6. Little Body Powder

Little Body Powder is another product that is completely organic. It combines cornstarch and tapioca to ensure that your little one’s skin isn’t only perfectly dry, but also heavenly soft. It is also scented, but don’t worry, they use natural almond oil. According to their label, “There are no baddies to be found”, which means that this item doesn’t contain any harmful compounds.

What no use a home-made powder?

Even though we have presented you with multiple choices when it comes to these products, you still might be reluctant about actually purchasing and trying them out. If this is the case, you can always make your own baby powder. A lot of people feel more secure when using something that they have made because they know what the exact ingredients are. They don’t have to read the label and compare numerous items before opting for one.

When it comes to making your own baby powder, the great thing is that you probably already have the main ingredients in your home. Yes, we are talking about baking soda, cornstarch, rice, oat, and corn flour, and so on. Furthermore, if you don’t have any additional ingredients on hand, like arrowroot powder and kaolin or white clay, you can easily get them at any health food store. Finally, when it comes to the scent, our advice is to use ground flowers like lavender buds or rose petals. These will provide you with that beautiful baby smell, but you won’t have to worry about any side-effects because, well, there isn’t anything more natural than ground flowers.

You can opt for using only one of these ingredients, or on the other hand, you can mix and match them and create a new product every time. If your child is faced with a specific skin issue, you should do some research to find plants and ingredients that will help them heal as soon as possible and also ensure that the condition never returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, in this article, we have presented you with multiple alternatives to the traditional baby powder. As you can see, all of these are 100% natural and organic, which means that they will protect your child and prevent common types of allergies. Lastly, if you want, you can also create a powder of your own, so we have mentioned a few ingredients that you can use.