9 Baby Products Every New-Parents Actually Need

It has been months of waiting for the bundle of joy. Just before the newborn comes to your world, it is important to have all the necessities in place. Here is a list of seven things that should not lack in every new parent’s home.

1. Car Seat

A quality infant car seat is a safe and easy way to move your little one around. These seats are to be used from day one until the day that the kid attains a maximum height and weight to be carried in a typical car seat. They are designed to be attached to a car base. This base stays in your car and this seat clicks in place, which makes it easy to get your kid out and in the car. Most kids outgrow the seat in one to two years.

2. Stroller

A stroller is a small vehicle that has four wheels to carry a baby. Several types of strollers include a full-sized stroller, jogging stroller, umbrella stroller, and a double stroller, among others. For example, checkout this Mountain Buggy brand at BabyHills Thailand. Your choice of baby stroller depends on the usage, preferences and size. If you like going for long distances, consider picking a foldable stroller for the ease of carrying. However, if you like walking your child outdoors for long, go for an umbrella stroller. Overall, go for an easy to clean, lightweight, but robust stroller for your infant. This ensures durability and comfort for the infant.

3. Hipseat

This carrier allows the parent to hold the toddler comfortably in the hip carry position. These soft-structured carriers make it easy to carry the infant outdoors while creating an incredible bond between yourselves. Most of the carriers feature three or more carrying positions depending on the brand. They are ideal for caring children when they are a little heavier but still need to be carried around outdoors. The carrier can be used for infants between six months and three years. It is also ideal for people with back or posture problems and distributes the weight around the lower torso.

4. Baby Chair

A baby chair is an ideal seat for children over the age of six months. It has an ergonomic shape for enhanced comfort. Some models come with restraint to keep the baby in position while others come with a feeding table where you can train the young one to feed. Some models come with wheels, while others can be used as walkers to support the infant in his or her first steps. When making a purchase, ensure that you check on the quality of the material, padding, ergonomics and the choice of colours.

5. Bedside cribs

A bedside sleeper or the crib is a cot that attaches to the parent’s bed, thereby allowing the infant to sleep next to the parent safely. This form of co-sleeping deals with sudden infant death syndrome, unlike bed-sharing with parents. The cribs enable parents to follow the rooming-in practice that is followed in hospitals. This allows the toddler to be in the mother’s bed and establish a strong bond with the mom. Besides, it enables the mother to tend to the infant at night without having to wake up.

6. Diaper Changing Table

A diaper-changing table allows for a non-messy way to change your child’s diapers. It should be a platform where the kid can lie safely without getting overly cold during the cloth changing process. Most diaper changing tables come with a padding and a protective material to prevent kids from soiling the surface. Your choice of changing table should be optimum height and comfortable for your infant and safe. For added advantage, you may pick a model with storage drawers that you can use to store diapers, clothing and towels for your infant.

7. Baby Monitor

If you are sleeping in a different room from your infant, it is important that you have a monitor to keep a watch on them. A monitor is a camera system that allows you to see what the infant is doing from the comfort of your bed. Some models allow you to communicate with the child while others play some white noise to send children back to sleep. However, there are still audio monitors to let you hear your child’s sleeping patterns. When making a purchase, go for a model with longer battery life, security and a favourable communication range.

8. Diapers

Quality and right size diapers are very important to have as a new parent. They allow the child to urinate and defecate comfortably anytime without having to wet or soil the outer clothing. There are those that are disposable once used and also those that can be washed and reused. Diapers should be changed every time they are used regardless of how long they have been worn. For example a toddler may urinate immediately after changing diapers. Some new parents are tempted to not change that diaper because it has just been worn as it seems uneconomical for disposable ones. This should not be the case as the urine may affect the child’s skin. There are diapers from different companies and it is a good practice to always use diapers from one company at a time. This helps in identifying those diapers that affect the child’s skin and thus the parent is able to act accordingly.

9. Breast Pump

A breast pump is a manual or electric device that is used to express or extract milk from the breast of a mother. This item is important to have for new parents especially those that work in offices or their work requires a lot of travelling. Expressed milk is stored in a refrigerator and can be fed to the child by the care giver in the absence of the mother. The milk can be stored for up to two days in the refrigerator. Mothers working in offices can use breast pumps to relieve the pressure in their breast while at work and the baby is absent for breastfeeding. There is a need for new parents to take caution while using breast pumps to ensure that they are well sterilized before use to avoid contamination of the breast milk as this can lead to serious consequences to the child. There are different kinds of breast pump according to the mother’s preferences whether in size, shape, color or any other preference.