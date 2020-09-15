How to Find the Best Cloud VPS Hosting Provider for Your Website

The term “cloud” is broadly used to refer to distance storage solutions. For instance, it is possible to save and store your documents such as pictures from your phone or computer to a cloud storage host.

This is very different from the normal storage of files and documents to devices such as external hard drives. Most people use cloud storage either consciously or subconsciously, and even those who claim not to be familiar with it, have used cloud storage at some point in their digital life.

If your hosting plan does not serve your needs, it is time to upgrade for one that works for you. According to VPS Hispeed’s cloud hosting plans, there are many different hosting plans and VPS are affordable and can greatly boost your site performance. With these few guidelines, you are guaranteed an exciting experience with your site as you will be able to pick the best cloud VPS servers for your website.

What’s Cloud VPS Hosting?

VPS stands for virtual private servers, which means that it is a virtual server that imitates a dedicated server in providing services that are similar but in a shared environment. The VPS hosting, therefore, refers to a number of website hosting accounts which one can choose from for their websites, and they are characterized by dedication and shared hosting.

Most people who own a website understand that they must use the services of a web server at some point in their digital life because creating and designing one for them can be really challenging and expensive too, hence purchasing hosting services is ideal.

In cloud VPS hosting, your web is normally not restricted to one physical location. Here, your web data are distributed and stored across several virtual servers in the cloud. Every cloud server is then tasked with specific sets of instructions. In case one server breakdown, the other servers are able to automatically pick and be of service to your website. The risk of keeping all your eggs in one basket is adequately dealt with in this type of hosting.

5 Benefits of Cloud VPS Hosting

Many people use a shared hosting plan for their websites but are not completely satisfied with the services offered. If you are among them, then it is high time for an upgrade. Here are the reasons why you should opt for VPS hosting.

1. Increased reliability

In a shared server, the activities of other websites can negatively affect the performance of your website. For example, when one site starts experiencing a sudden surge in its activities, you would definitely start experiencing some performance issues. Your site’s speed may start to slug hence affecting your conversion rate negatively. Also, in case one site gets hacked, then the risk is equally distributed to all the other sites been hosted by the server.

Therefore, a VPS cloud server eliminates all these risks by providing a secure environment and resources that are specifically tailored to your needs. This provides a reliable experience and cushions with your visitors from any potential threat.

2. Enhancing your site’s performance

As outlined above, activities from other sites do not affect your web performance in regards to speed. This is however not the only reason why the VPS plan improves your web performance.

With a VPN plan, large allocations of resources are provided compared to shared plans. Here, you stand to benefit from larger bandwidth and storage and even enjoy the latest technology. Subsequently, your clients are able to enjoy fast loading speed hence reducing the chances of bounce away. Additionally, it is possible to scale up your allocated resources when one anticipates high traffic.

3. Installing any operating system

The most discouraging aspect of shared hosting is that it has limited server configuration settings. It manages the site exclusively, hence choosing an operating system and applications one wishes is impossible. In contrast, VPS provides options as per your needs. There are numerous OS options to choose from, including cloud VPS windows, and even an auto-installer for commonly used applications.

4. Autonomy in the use of resources

With a VPS server plan, you are able to identify exactly what resources are allocated for you, and you also have a right to use them exclusively as you see fit. This also enables you to operate more than one site on the same plan!

5. Choice of service

In addition to the above benefits, VPS plans have various plans to choose from. There are managed and unmanaged plans. With the unmanaged plan, one has complete freedom and the responsibility of configuring and servicing the server lies with him. 5 Things to Consider

5 Things to Consider When Choosing a Cloud VPS Hosting Provider

Here are important factors one needs to consider when choosing a hosting provider.

Scalable resources. It is important to ensure that the hosting provider offers you enough bandwidth and storage space. Price. The best provide would base his fee on the resources used. The aspect of fixed charges which is rampant with most providers should be avoided. Speed and performance. Your hosting provider must ensure that speed and performance are top priorities. It does not matter how cool or advanced it is if the general performance of the site is compromised. Security. Always look for a server that maintains high standards of security for your site. Reliability. The last aspect to consider in selecting a hosting provider is reliability. Caution must be taken so as to avoid inconveniencing your visitors.

Conclusion

In web hosting, the same principles apply although it can be a little more sophisticated. Moreover, a lot of caution has to be taken when choosing the best hosting provider since different companies offer different services. The only similarity among these hosting companies is providing a server for your website. But in aspects such as how they are set up, the features offered, flexibility, and customization, all companies offer different solutions from one another.