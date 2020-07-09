Balayage VS Highlights – What is a Better Choice for You?

The hairstyle and hair color are both very important for every girl who wants to be noticed. It is one of the main symbols of beauty and that is the reason why women like to follow trends and stay in the loop with the innovative coloring methods. Celebrities are usually the first ones to introduce the new trends and give us ideas on how to improve our looks in a very simple but striking way. While ombre filled the magazines around the world, now the two main hair coloring methods are balayage and highlights. However, many women are not sure what these terms refer to. Well, keep reading to find out more!

What is balayage?

We have all noticed those hot celebrities that have a hairstyle like they have been kissed by the sun. Well, you are probably already in love with this technique because balayage actually means to sweep in French. The hairdresser chooses strands of hair that he wants to color and then applies the color without foil to get the wanted result. It is the perfect technique if you like warm hair color, and the best result is achieved on base colors of dark blonde hair. This method will result in blended multitone hair color.

Last year, a smoky gold balayage trend was introduced, and it is getting pretty popular as we speak. Blonde is pretty great, but let’s face it – while some women can look gorgeous with it, others won’t be so happy with the result. With the smoky gold balayage, women can proudly say that they are blond, while still enjoying the darker root that gradually becomes lighter. The result is stunning, there is no doubt about that!

Needless to say – this technique should only be done by a professional who knows the job well and can deliver the promised effect. Otherwise, you will end up with the hair that is everything but the one you want. The products must be chosen carefully so that the color doesn’t get rinsed too quickly. In addition, it should not look patchy. Balayage technique is a form of art, so you can’t get it from anyone. Be careful about the hairdresser you choose so you can be confident that you will look great once it is done.

What are the highlights?

Highlights have been around for a while now. It is a very simple way to improve the looks of your hair without too dramatic changes. If your hair color is light brown, then making strands of hair a few shades lighter will make an amazing effect. The shades can go from honey shades to blonde. The shade you should go for depends on your preferences, wishes, but also of your natural hair color. This technique is done with the help of foils so that only certain parts of the hair are strategically highlighted. You can choose the pattern you want, so the highlights can be bold if you prefer a more dramatic look, or soft if you want a gentler look.

No matter which technique you choose, you can be sure that you will look fresher and younger. It will give you a chance to transform your looks in a very simple way. The reason why women like it is that it requires fewer visits to the hairdresser since the maintenance is pretty easy. You will just need to nourish your hair like you usually do and make sure it gets plenty of moisturizing products, so your hair looks gorgeous.

Some women like to experiment and do all kinds of treatments at home, but it is important to say that in this case, it is much better to choose a good hairdresser to do it. Even though this is a little simpler when compared to balayage, it still requires a certain level of skill. The experienced hairdresser will be able to advise you concerning the right color and the effect that would look the best on you. It is necessary to get an objective opinion since you will have this hair color for a while. It is necessary to explain the effect you want to see in detail, so once it is done, you can be fully satisfied with the result.

How to make the right choice?

As you can see, both of these techniques have plenty of advantages, and we cannot honestly think of any disadvantages. Choose the one that you like more. Check out Kalista Salon for more information on both techniques. It is necessary to be fully informed before you actually schedule an appointment. Think about the effect you want to achieve and your complexion, so you can be fully satisfied with the result.

Women are usually concerned about the possible damage to the hair, but with the new products that are much better than the old ones, the damage is minimal. However, it is necessary to schedule regular appointments to make sure the color is maintained well. Every responsible hairdresser will make sure that the appointments won’t be too frequent so that the hair has plenty of time to recover.

That being said, it is also necessary to use hair care products for your hair type and make sure you use hair masks on a regular basis to help your hair get what it needs. Usually, the touch-ups are necessary every three or four months, which will give your hair plenty of time to recover. Depending on the hair color, that may be necessary even more. Make sure you ask your hairdresser for recommendations and follow through as recommended.

Depending on your lifestyle, natural hair color, your goal, and the amount of attention you want to get, you should choose one or the other. You can be sure that the effect will be noticed, there is no doubt about that! One thing is for sure, both of these techniques are breathtaking, and they can transform the hair in a very short period and make it absolutely gorgeous.