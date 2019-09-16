Barbie White Bio, Age, Career

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Barbie White is a gorgeous Hungarian porn star who has been in the business for five years. Barbie White’s work in the adult movie industry has managed to get her quite some fame and popularity amongst fans, and she doesn’t plan to retire any time soon.

Bio

Tara Pink, or most commonly known as Barbie White, was born on May 11, 1987, and her zodiac sign is Taurus. She was born in Budapest, which is the capital city of Hungary. It is unknown what school she attended, or what her family is like.

Career

When she was 22 years old, Barbie White entered the world of porn, which was back in 2009, and since then she has done over 70 movies. That may seem little compared to some other porn stars who have been during porn as much as Barbie White have, but given the fact her popularity and the number of fans she gathered over the years, that number is not that small.

You can witness Barbie White’s work in numerous categories, such as lesbian, solo, double penetration, hardcore, facial, swallow, and many, many others. She isn’t shy in front of the camera, and her movies are worthy of watching. Barbie White even managed to do some scenes with some of the most prominent figures in the porn industry, and some of those are Aletta Ocean, Mandy Dee, Cindy Hope, and Kerian Lee. Her amazing performance got her to sign some contracts with some significant adult movie companies like 21 Sextury, Evil Angels, Reality Kings, DDF Network, Twistys, and so on.

Barbie White retired from porn in 2014, and she is now working as an escort lady.

Other facts

Barbie White has many aliases, and some of those include Barbie Night, Barbie Knight, and Barbi White. She even goes by her real name, which is Tara Pink.

Barbie White got nominated for an AVN award in 2012 for her performance I a movie titled Rocco’s Dirty Teens, and in 2013 she got another nomination for the same award for her movie titled Brazzers Worldwide: Budapest 1. Barbie White is 5 feet 4 inches tall, or 163 cm, and her body dimensions are 34-25-37. Her bra size is 32B, and she has a Monroe piercing above the right side of her upper lip. The best sites on which you can see Barbie White are 21 Sextury and Brazzers Network.