8 Beaches of Cyprus

The beautiful island paradise of Cyprus has many marine parks and beaches that are untouched and natural wonders. The tourist infrastructure and service is also very good. The best sandy beaches of Cyprus have earned the Blue Flag European quality mark, which guarantees safety, cleanliness, and comfort.

The beaches are free to visit. However, you will have to pay for renting umbrellas, sun loungers. Of course, you may want to lie down on the beach by spreading a towel.

You can use the lounger and umbrella throughout the day to relax and get a tan. You can also leave it for a while and go for a walk or swim. But make sure to keep the payment receipt with you in case you want to come back. Loungers and umbrellas are placed in only a section of the beaches. The rest is available for those who do not want to pay for these amenities.

The conditions are comfortable for you to enjoy a relaxing day. Yachts and catamarans can move only within a fenced area that is designated with buoys. Tourists and swimmers are thus always protected from these boats.

Note: Pitching tents and barbecuing is not allowed in the beach area. Events can be held only with the special permission of the municipalities.

There are also lifeguards who keep everyone safe. The beach gently slopes down into the water so sea entry is also convenient. Really perfect place for your next beach getaway.

Coast of South Cyprus

Southern Cyprus has most of the best beaches on the island.

1. Nissi Beach

Nissi is a 500-meter long crescent-shaped beach in Ayia Napa. Its special white sand is kept in perfect condition, attracting many sunbathers. The descent to the sea is gradual, which makes it perfect for swimmers who want to enjoy in shallow water. The bottom is flat.

The beach has good infrastructure. There are showers, changing rooms, a first-aid post, lifeguards, and rescuers. You will find water scooters, boats, and diving equipment on rent. There are football and volleyball courts. There are fun games and many attractions for the kids.

Nissi beach is popular with families. It’s also a great place for party lovers as there are many nightclubs, bars, and cafes all around. After sunset, the area transforms into a party zone with singing and dancing.

However, Nissi is not the best beach for those who want privacy. It is noisy, fun, crowded here – the center of tourist life.

2. Makronisos Beach

A unique beach in Ayia Napa. Located very close to the Ayia Napa marina, it is less crowded. A rocky outcrop separates two crescent-shaped bays, Makronissos West and Makronissos East. There is an ancient burial site in the center of the rocky outcrop. Infrastructure is good at both ends. Makronissos is also a Blue Flag beach.

The sea is deeper in the western part. You can dive and see marine life. The sand has many pebbles. It is more suitable for adults.

There are loungers with umbrellas on both beaches. Drinks and fruits cost only 20 euros. There are several hotels, resorts, and villas all around.

3. Flamingo Beach

Larnaca is the island’s third-largest city. Salt Lake is a major attraction here. It is home to hundreds of flamingos. There is a beautiful Blue Flag beach very close to the lake, which gets its name from the large seaside Flamingo Hotel. The beach extends from the marina at one end and the international airport at the other. The seabed is sandy and soft. Suitable even for toddlers.

Many accommodation options here as Larnaca is such a large city by Cyprus standards.

See the flamingos. There is a hiking trail too around the lake. Drive a bit further and you can see the ancient Kamares aqueduct, which is still in very good condition. There is an ancient excavation site and the Hala Sultan Tekke mosque on the other side of the lake. You can also rent a boat from the marina to enjoy a Mediterranean cruise.

4. Landa Beach

Quiet and tranquil Landa is in Ayia Napa. It is very close to Nissi beach but is a world apart. This is a very serene and peaceful small bay perfect for swimming and relaxing. It remains virtually empty almost throughout the year, except during the peak tourist season. You will find only a few loungers and umbrellas.

The coast slopes gently into the sea. The water is warm, strong waves are rare. Its deepest point is 30 meters.

Showers and changing rooms are located near the entrance. There are volleyball courts and places where you can rent equipment. Off-site tuna fishing is also organized.

5. McKenzie Beach

McKenzie is in Larnaca and is one of the most picturesque beaches of Cyprus. It is very close to the airport, so you can see the flights taking off and landing. The sand is volcanic gray in color, but fine and pleasant to the touch.

You can enter the water comfortably – the bottom is flat and the descent is smooth. Events like late-night parties, concerts, and art fairs are held at the seafront stage. The Zenobia shipwreck is very close to the beach.

The hotels are some distance away, so the beach remains less crowded. Paid parking, however, is very close. There is a full range of beach services, including changing rooms, showers, lifeguards, and watersports like jet skis and banana boats.

6. Finikoudes Beach

Many consider Finikoudes to be one of the most attractive beaches on the island. It is in the city of Larnaca. The beach is lined by palm trees and numerous cafes and restaurants. There are many firms offering guest services and amenities. The beach can get very crowded, so make sure to take your sun lounger early.

The sand is fine, grayish, not as beautiful as white or gold, but it is pleasant to walk and sunbathe on it. The entrance to the sea is shallow. You will have to walk several meters to reach deep water, which makes this beach good for even toddlers. The water warms up early because of shallow depth. The swimming season here is longer.

7. Coral Bay Beach

Coral Bay is a beautiful sandy beach close to the city of Paphos in west Cyprus. A Blue Flag beach, it has pure light sand with shades of red. The seabed is also sandy. You will hardly find any large rocks here. The entrance to the sea is gentle and even, which makes Coral Bay ideal for children.

There are no strong waves as Coral Bay is in a bay bordered by a peninsula and a cape. There are two headlands on either side. The water is warm. The northern headland has the Maa Palaiokastro archeological site and an archeological museum.

Coral Bay is a Blue Flag for its amenities, cleanliness, and services. You will find the full range of services – showers, massage rooms, rental, lifeguards, and watersports. There is a special area for the kids where there is a volleyball court and water equipment.

Coral Bay can often be crowded as it is a very popular beach and the swimming conditions here are perfect. The beach services are also more expensive than many other places.

You will find many wonderful villas for rent all around the Coral Bay beach. Many of them are located in premium housing areas, away from the crowds. But these properties are still only a few minutes walking from the beach. Enjoy your Cyprus villa holidays with complete privacy with cyprusvillas.com. You will have your own private swimming pool at the villa, Jacuzzi, garden, lawn, barbecue, bigger bedrooms, well-equipped kitchen, satellite television, games, library, and many other amenities.

8. Golden Beach

Golden Beach is located at the extreme northeast corner of Cyprus in the Karpas Peninsula. This is a wilderness area and a national park. Construction work is prohibited here. It is a sandy beach with dunes. All around you will find a rugged landscape with wildlife.

This is a good place for those who like to spend time alone and enjoy their privacy. There are no tourists and hardly any resorts. There are just a few small cafes and small bungalows on the coast.

But be careful, as there are quite a few thorns. The area is really wild. There are pathways, however, which lead to the sea. Stay on these pathways.

Golden beach is one of the most environmentally friendly bathing areas in the world.

Cyprus is one of the best places for a beach holiday. Each area of the island and each resort has several seaside zones that attract vacationers.

There is something for every tourist – solitude, and silence, parties and fun, sunbathing, food and drinks, watersports.