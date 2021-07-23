6 Ways This Smart Vibrator Can Change Your Sex Life

For many women, the first time they orgasm will coincide with the first time they use a vibrator, an event that can be life-changing. Introducing a vibrator can improve your sex life in many ways, from the potent health properties of orgasms to the new sensations that will help you reach orgasmic heights more easily. Leading studies and research has found that among heterosexual couples, men have 3 orgasms for every 1 orgasm a woman enjoys, which means you might need a little extra help in the bedroom to achieve the big O. Everyone deserves a fulfilling and enjoyable sex life, and adding a vibrator into the bedroom can spice up your sex life and help you experience some amazing sensations!

Every body is different. From our bodies to our genitals, we are all built and experience pleasure differently.

So why are vibrators still built on ‘averages’?

Meet Crescendo, the world’s first fully customizable vibrator which adapts specifically to your unique body shape, design, and anatomy for a pleasure experience that is just as unique as you. With infinite possibilities as you bend, shape, and uncover potent pleasure zones and personalize your experience with customizable vibration patterns and intensities, there is always something new to look forward to.

Here’s 6 ways this smart vibrator will change your sex life and spice things up in the bedroom:

1. Make sexual exploration second nature

Your body can feel pleasure from multiple points and erogenous zones go beyond the obvious G-spot and clitoral stimulation. Excite yourself or your partner by exploring more of your erogenous zones than ever before with a vibrator so flexible it can adapt to suit you and your partner. Bend and shape to caress your body, delivering sensations exactly where you want them, play with your breasts, buttocks, thighs and ignite all those nerve endings to tease and please. Once you are revved up send those sensations where you crave most. Curve into an S shape to hit both G-spot and clitoris, curve around the head of the penis, or deliver P-spot stimulation, all by simply adapting the shape. Change the way you see your vibrator–and the way you use it.

2. Helping you get closer to the big O

The orgasm gap is a very real problem – and vibrators make it easier and quicker to orgasm. With targeted vibrations providing extra stimulation whether you are experimenting solo or together – as long as those sensations hit all the right spots. Ensure your pleasure is never misaligned with the only smart vibrator that has six individual motors, for maximized sensations in the bedroom. Six motors mean 3 times more touchpoints than other vibrators and with six points of vibration, you have the ability to live control each individual motor to get exactly the experience you want.

Using a bendable vibrator also makes it perfect when you’re using it during sex with your partner, as you can customize each of the six motors individually to deliver the right level of sensations to both you and your partner simultaneously. If one of you likes it intense and the other likes it softer, deliver the ideal stimulation to either partner at the same time.

3. Intensify intimacy with your partner

The mere addition of a vibrator into the bedroom can help open the lines of communication for you and your partner, as you unwrap and explore together. This bonding experience is grounded in playfulness but will seriously upgrade your time in the bedroom, as you learn more about your sexual likes and dislikes. Being able to manipulate a vibrator in any way allows you to play, explore, experiment; it’s the perfect way to take yourself and your partner on an orgasmic date night.

Equally, a vibrator doesn’t just need to be a helping hand in the bedroom, try exploring alternative date nights. Set the mood with candles, dimmed lighting and try out a sensual massage. Or what about an entire evening dedicated to foreplay?

4. Learn more about your body

Some women prefer continuous vibrations at a high level of intensity. Others prefer less predictable patterns at a lower level of intensity. Understand your body better by uncovering new and exciting erogenous zones that will have you feeling pleasure in an entirely different way. Listening to your body to help you deliver maximum pleasure and not only that but you can experiment with 16 intensities and 8 pre-set patterns to discover your favorite way to play.

5. Discover your kinks and desires

Explore your most intimate kinks and desires such as edging and orgasm denial. Put your pleasure into your partner’s hands by giving them control of a smart app-controlled vibrator! Let them keep you guessing as they control exactly how and where you feel the sensations.

6. Get as wet and wild as you want

Why limit your pleasure to just the bedroom? Enjoy exploring yourselves in a steamier setting by taking your smart vibrator for a dip. Whether in the shower or bath a fully waterproof vibrator will send some great vibrations all over you. Why not enjoy pleasure whilst relaxing in the bath? Work out your pelvic floor or just lie back in the warm water and let those vibrations carry you away.