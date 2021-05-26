19 Beauty Hacks That Will Keep You Look Younger

Entering the age of 30s, you’ll begin to feel anxious about the appearance of your skin. Every girl has their own natural charm that makes them look beautiful and charming. It turns out that true beauty appears naturally in us without the need to add excessive makeup.

If you have healthy skin, you’ll look charming even without any make up! Here are some beauty life hacks according to lifehack-solution.com.

1. Avoid using excessive foundation

Foundation is often used as a makeup base that can cover all kinds of facial skin problems. However, you need to be aware that excessive use of foundation will create new problems in the form of lines resembling wrinkles. Therefore, use enough foundation evenly. Remember, only one layer.

2. Eye makeup with light colors

Create a fresh, youthful look by choosing bright eyeshadow colors. For instance, try to choose pink, orange, orange, nebula and blue with shimmer. Avoid dark eyeshadow trends like smokey eyes. Because it will make the face tend to be sad and accentuate the fine lines around the eyes.

3. Long lasting lipstick with translucent powder

Translucent powder is a powder that is transparent in color and is available in powder and solid form. The way to make the lipstick last longer is to first fill your lips with a lip liner that matches your lips and then apply the lipstick using a brush.

Then gently press the lips with a tissue and repeat the lipstick application up to two times. As a finishing place the tissue on your lips and apply translucent powder to the tissue using a brush.

4. Lips for cheeks

These makeup hacks are familiar. Use lipstick or lip tint as a blush. Just choose your favorite pink lipstick and rub it gently on the cheeks. Your face will become fresher instantly.

5. Coconut oil as a makeup remover

Playing with thick makeup is fun. However, when you are going to remove makeup, you suddenly feel lazy when you must remember the long process of removing waterproof makeup.

There is one solution that can remove your thick makeup, which is by using coconut oil. Besides coconut oil can remove makeup with one swipe, coconut oil will also make your face fresher and more moisturized.

6. Improve skin tone with chamomile tea

Chamomile tea can help us improve skin tone so that it looks healthier and has an even color on all parts of the face.

Here is how to make this chamomile tea concoction:

Take a tablespoon of chamomile tea

Add one glass of hot water and let it brew in a thermos for 30 minutes.

Then, strain the drink through a colander and let it cool a little.

Add one teaspoon of honey, then drink it every day before breakfast for two weeks.

7. Make lashes longer and thicker with a mixture of oil

One of the best ways to nourish lashes is to use a mixture of oils at home and they are very easy to make. Here’s how:

Take almond, sesame, and burdock oil in equal amounts, add vitamin E to help increase the shelf life.

Mix the ingredients in a container.

When it ready, apply to dry lashes and leave it overnight.

Continue treatment for two weeks to get effective results.

8. Remove split ends and brittle hair with egg yolk and yogurt

If you have damaged hair, such as brittle and split ends, it means that your hair needs treatment as soon as possible. Homemade masks that are easy to make are the best solution for you.

Here’s how to make it:

Beat the egg yolks and half a glass of natural yogurt without additives in one plate.

Add one tablespoon of castor oil and coconut oil.

Then add a tablespoon of avocado or jojoba oil.

Stir the ingredients thoroughly.

When it has been stirred evenly, apply it to wet hair.

Leave the mask for an hour. Afterwards, clean your hair.

9. Take care of your hands so that they are always well-nourished

While doing activities, our hands sometimes become dry and have a rough texture. This can make the appearance look fresher and appear older. However, to make the skin soft and smooth, you only need to do a small treatment as below:

Take a little hand cream.

Mix with the amount of vinegar to taste.

Apply the cream every night before bed for two weeks.

10. Remove peeling skin on facial skin

Aloe vera gel is great for treating all types of facial skin irritations. The antioxidant content in aloe vera gel can help keep the skin moisturized so that it can help remove dead skin cells on the face. How to make a mask from aloe vera gel is also very easy to try, here are the steps:

Take 100g of aloe vera gel.

Add three tablespoons of boiled water and three tablespoons of alcohol.

Stir everything thoroughly.

Rub the gel on your face and neck every day.

Leave it on for ten minutes, then wash it off.

11. Caring for nails so that they are not brittle and look white with lemon juice

Lemon juice can help treat nail health. The vitamin C content in lemon can repair unhealthy and damaged nails. How:

Cut a lemon in half

Use each half as a basin used for dipping your fingers.

For best results, soak your nails in the juice for 15 minutes.

12. Get rid of stubborn blackheads

Stubborn blackheads are a problem that is often experienced by many women. We don’t need to worry and get confused anymore, because it’s so easy to make your own blackhead mask at home. Here are the steps:

Mix activated charcoal with nontoxic PVA glue in a bowl.

Apply the mixture to your nose, cheeks, and other areas where your blackheads are located.

Let the mask dry, then clean the mask by peeling it off.

13. Routinely use natural masks so that facial skin is glowing and supple

The combination of sugar and tomato makes for an excellent facial scrub. This scrub removes dead skin cells and gives the skin a brightening effect on facial skin. To make this scrub, here are the steps:

Cut the tomato into slices and sprinkle a little sugar on top.

Gently rub your skin in small circular motions.

Leave it on for 10 minutes and wash it off with water.

Repeat the procedure 3-4 times a week.

14. Eliminate dark circles under the eyes

Dark circles under the eyes or what is also often called panda eyes often make our appearance disturbed because the panda eye effect makes us look old and not fresh.

To overcome this, we don’t need to do expensive treatments with all kinds of eye creams, because a cold cotton soak is effective in removing dark circles under the eyes. You do this by soaking a cotton ball in a glass of cold milk, then place it under the eyes. Let it sit all night and see the result.

15. The appearance of eyebrows with a natural shape

Don’t bother forming eyebrows with a proportional look. Simply follow your original eyebrow line and hair then fill in with a taupe eyebrow pencil. This step can help you create bold yet natural brows.

16. Olive oil for a brighter face

The secret that you really need to know is mixing olive oil and foundation. This mixture can help your face look more radiant like using highlighter. Use 2-3 drops of olive oil then mix with 1-2 pump foundation.

17. A touch of soft color lipstick

You don’t have to follow all the trends to look younger. It’s best to avoid lipstick with nude or bold colors, because it will make the face look firm and fierce. Choose lipsticks with soft colors like pink, terracotta, and peach. A line of lipsticks with soft colors will change your appearance to look fresh like a teenager.

18. Primary eyeshadow for the t-zone area

This one makeup trick is suitable for those of you who have oily skin types. When the skin is oily, especially on the nose part, apply an eyeshadow primer to the nose then spray with a setting spray. This method will keep your nose from excess oil shine throughout the day.

19. Eyeshadow as a hair thickener

Thickening hair here doesn’t mean naturally. What this means is that you can apply an eyeshadow that matches your hair to the part of your hair to make your hair look thicker.