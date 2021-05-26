6 Benefits of Custom Table Covers for Trade Shows & Events

Regardless of the industry and the size of your company, trade show attendance is a must. It is a great place to approach new clients, communicate with them, present and display new products, etc. These events take place multiple times of the year, and you should try to attend as many of them as possible.

Nevertheless, this isn’t as simple as it seems. Company managers take weeks, if not months, to get everything ready and organized for the next event. Yes, designing a trade show booth does require a significant amount of time. In some cases, managers decide to rent one. Still, this may not be the best choice. Here are some reasons why you should get custom table covers.

1. Great first impression

If you run a startup company, this event can be a turning point. It is not only the place to meet potential clients but also partners for future collaboration. Well, for this to happen, you have to make a great first impression. Plus, getting an invitation to attend one of these can be a challenge of its own, so this may be your only shot.

One way to achieve this goal is to take extra care of designing your booth. Why is it so important? Well, you will not only demonstrate you are professional but that you’ve done your homework on how to get ready for this event. In addition, you will also show that you are open to new collaborations and that you want to present your business in the best manner possible. Large corporations are always looking for new partners that are serious about their work and prepared to put in the extra effort. Yes, a custom table cover can do all of this.

2. Stand out from the crowd

The main issue with trade shows, as some would say, is that attracting attention can be very difficult. After all, all your main competitors will be there. Your main goal is to convince visitors to approach your booth and purchase your merchandise instead of your competitors’. Now the question arises – How to do this?

When you think about it, it is pretty simple – offer them something others can’t. Yes, we know this is impossible when presenting at a trade show because there are multiple other companies with the same merchandise, but you have to think bigger than that. What is the first thing visitors see when they enter the hall? That’s right. Booths. It is basic human psychology. They will find unique things appealing, and therefore, will be more interested in exploring them. The easiest way to achieve this is to incorporate custom table covers into your booth’s design. People will immediately notice and approach you.

3. Visualize your brand

When running a new company, your goal is to bring it closer to the audience. Yes, you have to introduce them to your products and services, but you also have to do something else, something that will make you memorable. The chances are the people won’t remember the name of your company at first. After all, they will learn about a dozen more that offer similar merchandise.

Therefore, you need to help them a little bit. How to do this? Well, it is a scientific fact that people are visual beings, meaning that we have a better recollection of things we can actually see. This is when custom table covers come in. By designing something that is uniquely yours, people will not only notice you easily, but they will also remember you perfectly. Naturally, you have to choose the colors of your company, as well as the logo, a business slogan, etc. In a nutshell, make sure to include every detail that will set up apart from the others.

4. Create anything you want

One of the greatest advantages of collaborating with StrikeNow is that you can create any design you want. There are practically no limits. First of all, you get to choose the size of the table cover. Not many people realize how significant this is. If you purchase one that is too small, you will ruin the overall appearance of the booth. Plus, it won’t be convenient, meaning that you will probably have trouble arranging all the items. On the other hand, if you go with something that is too big, you will give the impression that you don’t really care, which can have a negative effect on future partners, as already mentioned.

Next, there is the matter of colors, patterns, and overall design. Obviously, you should go with something that perfectly represents your business. For example, if you run a flower shop, you should choose a design with flowers or something similar. On the other note, you can simply include plain colors, but make sure not to go overboard with these.

5. Promo material

Another thing that many people don’t understand is that you can use table covers as another form of marketing. Yes, you can design and purchase a regular one to reuse it over and over again every time you attend this type of event. Nevertheless, at the same time, you can get one to promote the latest merchandise, inform visitors of promo periods and discounts, or a competition they can participate in if you are running one. Once again, this is another great way to get noticed easily, especially if visitors are interested in a specific product, and they see it immediately on your stand. Similarly, people love contests, and they love winning even more.

6. Cost-effective

Finally, purchasing a custom table cover is a one-time investment. Although it may seem like an unnecessary expense at first, when you think about it, once you get it, you will be able to reuse it for as long as you need. This is especially true when it comes to regular ones that depict the logo of your business. It is a great way to equip your trade show booth. Yes, you can always add new details to refresh it before every event, but we are sure that you will use this table cover for a long time to come. Basically, it will save you some money in the future, and the best part is that you can easily fold it and store it anywhere.