Beauty Tips For Daytime Weddings

If you show up at a daytime wedding caked in makeup with a prom-style updo, you’re going to look like a moron. There, we said it. Daytime weddings aren’t always casual, but they’re definitely more chill than nighttime weddings. Your hair and makeup should match the minimal-fuss attitude of the event. After the jump, we tell you how to get model Jacquetta Wheeler’s smartly laid-book look.
The Hair
It’s nearly summer, meaning you’re about to be sweating–excuse me, glistening—like a beast. Keep that in mind when planning your hair style, particularly if the wedding is taking place outdoors. (No one wants princess curls falling sloppily all over your face.) A simple updo like the one pictured above is pretty, easy, and a welcome break from long hair that may not fare so well in the heat.
- To get the look, blow out your hair completely haphazardly. You don’t want super-straight perfection. Volume and a bit of wave are totally welcome.
- The easiest way to create body at the root is to spray a volumizer (like this one from Aveda) when your hair is wet.
- Blow dry at the roots while flipping your hair against its natural part line for extra oomph.
- Once you’re dry, spritz hairspray onto your palms and run your hands through your hair from roots to ends. This will give your hair texture without making it stiff.
- If your hair is particularly straight, you’ll also want to use some styling wax (like Sumo Wax from Bumble and Bumble), working it into the roots.
- Now, all you have to do is gather it into a loose ponytail and secure it with a rubber band. If you want to be a little fancy, tie a ribbon around the rubber band.
The Makeup
Please, please do not wear full-face makeup to a daytime wedding.
-
- Instead of thick foundation, go with a tinted moisturizer like Laura Mercier’s, which also has light SPF.
- After applying the moisturizer sparingly, dab on under-eye brightener (like this one from Bobbi Brown) to squash any dark circles.
- If you get oily quickly, you may want to lightly apply a bit of sheer powder from NARS to keep the oil at bay without adding much weight to your face makeup.
- If you have a blush you wear regularly—like Orgasm from NARS, which is light and lovely—you get one swipe per cheek max.
- Now the eyes. Back away from the black liner and shadow that reaches up to your eyebrows. Apply a light base layer color like Urban Decay’s Eyeshadow Primer Potion in champagne, extending the color just above the crease in your lid and then blending with a finger.
- And instead of dark, heavy liner, pick up a liner in charcoal gray or fawn brown, apply it above the lash line and then smudge with your finger or a Q-tip.
- For lips, make it easy on yourself by choosing a semi-sheer gloss in light pink or near nude. T. LeClerc gloss in Rouge Cerise is a great sheer pink and M.A.C’s Tinted Lip Glassin Virgin Kiss or Nymphette are nude and shiny.
For on the spot touch-ups, always have oil-absorbing sheets and lip gloss on hand. If you find yourself in a shiny-skin spot with no oil absorbers, toilet seat covers actually work the same way. Weird, we know.
Original by Lily Q