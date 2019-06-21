Makeup Bag: Bright Summer Color For Lips, Eyes, And Cheeks

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Summer makeup is all about color. On lips, on cheeks, on eyes, on nails — wherever you decide to put it, you’re going to want to make it pop. We can’t recommend wearing all of them at once, but there’s nothing like a slick of vibrant color somewhere on an almost-bare face to perfectly suit the season. These 5 lip colors, liners, and blushes are the ultimate for getting the sunny summer look we’re all after. Game on.

Lancome Khôl In Love in Deepwater Blue

Don’t freak out: this blue eyeliner will bring a grand total of zeroTammy Faye Baker associations to mind, I promise. The rich sapphire hue is gorgeous rather than gaudy, and the soft, creamy formula makes applying the perfect line a breeze. Layer it over your favorite black liquid liner for a subtle flash of color that will last all day.

Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Sweetheart

Revlon’s Balm Stain is one of the most covetable products to hit the drugstore market in years. You’ll want to buy every color, but why not kick off your collection with Sweetheart, an incredibly flattering true pink? A single swipe offers a sheer, dewy look, but it’s easily layered for vivid impact. It’s moisturizing, because it’s a balm, and the color sticks around all day, because it’s a stain. What could be more perfect?

NARS Satin Lip Pencil in Luxembourg

Fans of previous incarnations of NARS lip pencils (matte and gloss) already know that they are fundamentally perfect. This brand-new formula has, as the name implies, a creamy, satin-y finish that’s neither glossy nor flat. Luxembourg is a true watermelon red-pink that’ll leave lips looking as petal-perfect as the flower garden it’s named after.

Illamasqua Powder Blusher in Hussy

Illamasqua’s crazy-pigmented powder blushes are famous among makeup mavens and color junkies alike. You’ll barely need to touch the pan for your brush to pick up enough color for your face and, like, 5 others. Hussy is the ideal bright poppy color to light up your entire look.

Revlon PhotoReady Cream Blush in Coral Reef

I guess Revlon has the “drugstore makeup that’s just as good as fancy makeup” category on lock. This orange-leaning cream blush has a soft, silky feel that isn’t too slick or dewy, so it really lasts on both dry and oily skin types.

Original by Rachel Krause