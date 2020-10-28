How Your Body and Mind Benefit From Positive Thinking

You have probably received advice to “look on the bright side” at some point in your life. Usually, people who make these comments are individuals who have a more positive outlook on life. Experts have now found more evidence that points to the many advantages offered by positive thinking and an optimistic attitude.

The studies on these topics have suggested that people who think positively are not only healthier and experience less stress; they also enjoy a higher sense of well-being.

Even if you find it challenging to maintain a positive mindset, there are more than a few reasons to begin cultivating positive thoughts and reducing negative self-talk. You can also use plenty of tools to help you with this, such as apps that encourage positive thinking to read happiness quotes throughout the day (click here to find some of the best ones); you have options to help build a more positive outlook on life. Once you adopt these habits, you will find several benefits, which are discussed here.

Reduced Stress

When facing a stressful situation, positive thinkers can cope with the situation better than pessimists. According to a recent study, it was discovered that when optimists face disappointment (like not getting a promotion or new job), they are more likely to focus on what they can do to resolve the situation.

These individuals do not dwell on their frustrations or the things they are unable to change. Optimists will begin to create a plan of action and ask other people for advice and help. However, for pessimists, the complete opposite is often true. Instead of finding a solution, they view the entire situation as out of their control and that nothing can be done to fix or change it.

Increased Immunity

Recently, researchers have discovered that the mind has a powerful effect on the body. Immunity is an area where your attitudes and thoughts can be an extremely powerful influencer. According to a study, researchers discovered that activation in the brain’s parts that deal with negative emotions cause a weaker immune response to the flu vaccine.

People who remain optimistic about certain parts of their lives, like how they are doing in school or at work, have a stronger immune response than individuals who have a more negative opinion about the situation.

Improved Wellness

When you think positively, the ability you have to cope with stress improves. This helps to increase your overall sense of well-being.

While there is still no clear information regarding why thinking positively benefits your health, some experts have agreed that more positive people lead healthier lifestyles. When you avoid unhealthy behaviors and better cope with stress, you can improve your well-being and health.

Improved Resilience

How well do you cope with problems? Someone who is resilient can face trauma or a crisis with resolve and strength. Instead of instantly falling apart when facing stressors, these individuals can keep going and eventually overcome their adversity. It is not a huge surprise to find out that thinking positively plays a huge role in your overall resilience levels.

When you face a challenge, an optimist will try to approach the situation by thinking about what they can do to fix it. Rather than giving up completely, they use their resources and ask other people for assistance when needed.

It has also been discovered that after a crisis situation, such as a natural disaster or a terrorist attack, having positive emotions and thoughts can help promote thriving and offer a buffer for issues like depression for those who are resilient. More good news is that it is possible to cultivate positivism and resilience. When positive emotions are nurtured, even when something terrible happens, people experience both short-term and long-term benefits, including reducing depression, managing stress, and building new and effective coping skills that will help them now and in the future.

Tips to Develop a More Positive and Optimistic Mindset

Now that you know all the benefits offered by thinking positively, it is time to learn how to do it. For many people, this is not something that comes naturally. However, as mentioned above, it is something you can learn and develop. Some tips to help you think more positively can be found here.

Focus on the Good

Challenging obstacles and situations are a natural part of everyone’s life. If you face a challenge, focus on the good, regardless of how insignificant or small they may seem. If you look for the good and positive, you can find the positive in all situations – even if it is not obvious right away.

Practice Gratitude

Actively practicing gratitude can help to reduce stress, foster resilience, and improve your self-esteem. Think of things, moments, and people that bring you some happiness and comfort and try to show gratitude at least one time per day. This includes everything from thanking your co-worker for their help, thanking someone in your house for washing the dishes, or even thanking your dog for the unconditional love that they give.

Keep a Gratitude Journal

Some studies have found that when you write down all the things you are grateful for, it can improve your well-being and optimism. This is done by creating and writing in a gratitude journal each day or by writing down an entire list of items that you are grateful for on the days when you are having a difficult time.

Invite Humor into Your Life

Laughter has been proven to help reduce cases of depression, anxiety, and stress. It can also help to improve self-esteem, mood, and coping skills.

Make sure you stay open to humor in every situation – especially the hard ones and give yourself the ability to laugh. This will instantly lighten the mood and help to make things seem a bit less challenging. Even if you do not “feel” like it – forcing or pretending to laugh will improve your mood and lower stress.

Developing a Positive Mindset

When it comes to developing a positive mindset, it is good to keep the tips and information here in mind. Doing so can help you live a healthier and happier life and help you improve your overall well-being. While it may not seem like a thought can have this effect, the fact is, it can. Try it out for yourself to learn more and see what it can do for you and for your health and wellness. Being informed and knowing what is offered by positive thinking is the best way to motivate yourself to take this approach to life. In the long run, it will pay off.