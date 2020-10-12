How to Create a Positive, Long-Lasting First Impression

First impressions take only a matter of minutes to make. When you meet someone for the first time, just looking at the clothes they wear, how they talk, and how they carry themselves is enough to assess the kind of person they are. While they say that you shouldn’t be too quick to make assumptions about someone, there is no way around it. The unfortunate thing about first impressions is that once they are formed, they are difficult to change. You may not even get a second chance. First impressions are, therefore, something that should be taken into careful consideration. It is how relationships are formed wherever you are or in whatever situation you are in. It is crucial when you apply for a job, work with others, meet new people, and make transactions for your business’s success.

Second chances for first impressions rarely happen. This is because the few seconds you spend taking in the appearance and demeanor of someone is enough to make you form your own opinion of their character and personality. If you find someone disagreeable or uninteresting on your first meeting, you will undoubtedly keep yourself from forming any type of relationship with them. Blind dates, for instance, can be the start or the end of a relationship because of the impression you have about that person.

If you want to create a good first impression of yourself and make it last, these are a few ways you can go about it.

Dress to impress

Your outfit speaks loads about your personality and preferences. You should know what type of image you want to project to others. The first thing that catches the eye of the people around you is what you wear. People can tell if you have a great sense of style or are the kind of person that picks up whatever is available to wear. It would be best if you also chose that proper attire for where you are going and the people you expect to meet. When applying for a job, you can’t expect to be taken seriously wearing clothes you would typically use for a grocery run or a night at the movies. How you accessorize your outfits can also affect the impression you are imparting to people around you. Your choices in jewelry can have an impact on your style. If you are dressed for business, you need not be all garbed up with flashy large pieces that will only make you look gaudy and loud. It is always a good idea to have a few quality pieces that show class and good taste, such as those you find when you visit Persjewel.

Actions speak louder than words

Your body language plays a significant role in creating the impression you want. It is always best to be yourself and be as genuine as possible. Believe it or not, people can tell if you are trying to hide something. At the same time, you also need to behave appropriately, depending on the circumstances you are in. When it comes to business, people will always respect someone who appears confident in the way they move and carry themselves. They are self-assured, making others feel that they can be trusted to make crucial decisions and are most probably the best people to do business with. Maintaining proper posture, whether standing or seated, shows that you are calm and composed. Keeping eye contact while speaking to someone, is a sign of sincerity. You can look at anyone straight in the eye and speak your mind, showing that you mean what you say. By the same token, you make people feel that you are interested in what they have to say, making them more comfortable talking to you. Avoid fidgeting, which can signify boredom and an eagerness to get away from the company you are with.

Manners matter

When it comes to making a lasting and favorable first impression, good manners, and proper conduct matter. If you do not take this seriously, you can forget about creating a good impression anywhere. People want to be treated with respect. If you are not willing to be polite to others, you cannot expect the same courtesy to be extended to you. If you are holding a serious conversation with anyone, avoid distractions. Put your cellphone aside for a while. The one thing that can turn anyone off is someone who is continuously texting while trying to keep a conversation going. It shows disinterest and can probably ruin your chance of creating a positive impression you are trying hard to achieve. Pay attention to what is happening now, and do not allow any distractions to steer you off focus. Practice a firm handshake to show your genuineness that you are happy to meet this person. Remember what you have been taught as a child – the magic words, “Please” and “Thank you.” These early lessons in life can help you in so many ways over the years, whether it is to form personal or professional relationships.

Positivity is an attractive quality

Whether you are aware of it or not, your attitude shows. Positive people have a unique glow around them, which can be very attractive to people who meet them. They have an aura that speaks volumes about the way they perceive life. This quality is one of the most significant factors in creating a good impression. It is also an impression that will linger. People are drawn to you when you maintain your positivity in any circumstance. It shows you can handle adverse situations and find solutions rather than dwell on the problem. When you meet someone for the first time, a genuine smile can change the entire atmosphere. You could be having a not-so-good day, but looking at the brighter side of things, you can manage to adjust that attitude a bit and change the course of things to come. When you maintain positivity, you attract positive energy, which works very well to your advantage.

Make that effort to create a positive, long-lasting first impression. The rewards are gratifying.