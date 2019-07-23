Benefits for Selling Your Home to a Cash Buyer

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

The entire process of selling your house from listing, valuation, finding a potential buyer, and home inspections are not only exhausting but also time-consuming. In the long run, selling your house can get quite frustrating, especially if you are in urgent need of money. However, you can avoid such frustrations by selling your house for cash and speed past all the hassle to realize a fast closure. Additionally, by listing your house, you substantially increase the odds of selling it quickly at the best price offer since buyers would buy your house exactly for a reasonable offer. Whether you are in dare need of quick money or you just want to avoid the exhausting hassle, selling your home for cash comes with several benefits as discussed below.

1. You access all proceeds from the sale

When selling your house for cash, you eliminate the role of realtors and financial institutions, which charge exorbitant transaction. This, therefore, means that you receive the entire proceeds from the sale without having to pay commissions or transaction fees. Additionally, when you sell your home, you don’t have to pay for closing costs, appraisals, inspections, holding costs and seller concessions among other payments, which significantly cut on the selling price. You, therefore, keep almost all the proceeds from the sale, in turn, saving you thousands of dollars in additional expenses.

2. High Sale Success

By accepting to sell your home, you have a considerable chance that the sale will be a success. The most home purchaser would sometimes accept an offer only to turn down the offer at the last minute due to financial constraints or change of plan. However, with a cash sale, transactions are quick, straightforward, and final. Instead of sales closing in 4 to 7 weeks as with traditional sale, cash sale transactions can close within 1 to 3 weeks. The only thing you should ensure when selling your house is that the home purchaser you are dealing with is reputable for the transaction to be a success.

3. No Repairs Required

If your house has countless damages that need to be fixed, it can be costly to repair, leaving you with decreased profit margins. However, when you sell your home for money, you don’t need to handle the repairs since you selling it as it is as-as. The buyer will do all the fixing up himself or herself thereby saving you the cost and hassle of repairing your house to make it presentable for it to sell. If you don’t have time and money to repair your house before a sale, selling it for cash is the better option.

4. Sales Happen Much Fast

Selling directly to a cash buyer happens much faster, ensuring that you receive the best offer and can comfortably to your new house without necessarily incurring additional expenses such as rent and mortgage. With a cash sale, you don’t have to wait for banks to approve a buyer’s home or for realtors to find a potential homebuyer. Within a few days of reaching out to a purchaser, you are able to close the sale, have money in your pocket and the frustrations out of your way. Selling your house can be very helpful, especially if you need quick money or you want to get rid of the house quickly due to an emergency, divorce, or personal reasons.

5. The Process is simple and convenient

The process of selling your house is extremely simple and convenient, as you are dealing directly with the buyer. You can directly inform the purchaser of the details of the property, including the value of the property, the design of the house the background of the neighborhood, among other key details. After sharing the details of the property, you can conveniently arrange with him/her to come and visit the property to view it personally. If the purchaser is satisfied with the property and the offer, you can move forward with the deal and close the sale within a weak. You, therefore, don’t have to deal with stressful showings, headaches, or sleepless nights.

To conclude, selling your home can be a lifesaver if you’re facing relocation, foreclosure, or bankruptcy or you just require cash urgently. By selling your house to a purchaser, you can sell your house quickly and conveniently without much hassle and frustrations. List your house on isoldmyhouse.com today to easily locate a buyer and easily experience the benefits discussed above.