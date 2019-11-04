Benefits Of 24/7 Online Doctors

377 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Advancements in modern medicine have improved humanity’s lifespan and ability to combat diseases. But with so many new equipment, tools, and means to combat illnesses, the demand for doctors and medical personnel has increased tenfold, and it will only keep increasing.

Whenever we are sick, in pain, or feeling unwell, we are required to visit our local clinic, doctor’s office, and hospital for a medical check that will determine the means of our problem. That, however, has a few downsides. The first is the need to actually visit the hospital or clinic. You have to drive there, or catch the bus, sometimes even walk when truly you might be in no position to do so. The second thing that frustrates people the most is the long waiting lines which oftentimes leaves you waiting multiple hours to get diagnosed.

But, there is a silver lining as technological advancements in medicine have also contributed to eliminating these unconventional problems. The advancements come in the form of online doctors that are available to you 24/7.

In this article, we are going to talk about the benefits of “visiting” an online doctor, as opposed to going to his office.

1. You Don’t Have to go in Person

Online doctors that operate 24/7 eliminate the unconventional need to visit his office. Online doctors have their own websites or platforms where they can diagnose you. All you need is to simply, in most cases, log on and start an online consultation. Online consultations also eliminate long waiting lines, as multiple professionals will be available throughout the day. As they operate 24/7, it also gives you the option to get diagnosed at any time of the day.

2. Better Ways to Identify Symptoms and Get Diagnosed

Most Americans, according to Instant Consult, check for symptoms and illnesses online. Whenever an American is feeling unwell, he performs a quick Google search and reads on the possible medical condition he has. With so many sources and literature online, some Americans even perform self-diagnosis. An online doctor does the same thing though using intelligent symptom checkers, the only difference is that he is a medical professional.

3. It’s More Affordable

Online solutions tend to be more affordable, in general. When it comes to medical checks, this is most definitely the case as online doctors, per average, cost you around $40. A real in-person visit to a doctor’s office will cost you anything between $100 and $120, and even more if you aren’t insured. So online checkups are not only more affordable, but they are excellent if you don’t have health insurance.

4. Easy Prescriptions

Many Americans rely on their prescriptions, however, a prescription requires you to visit your doctor and receive it. Then, you’d have to buy the medicine from your doctor, or visit a pharmacy. While there are some prescriptions that you can only get with a doctor’s visit, there are some that online doctors are permitted to giving you. This is the case with Viagra, and others similar, various contraceptives and allergy medicines.

5. Security and Privacy

Online doctor services are required to be secure and private. This is a fact that many Americans tend to believe otherwise. However, 24/7 online doctors are bound to protect your personal medical information as they are bound to be in compliance with HIPAA.