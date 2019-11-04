How to choose a hot water cylinder – Some of your best options

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Not many people are familiar with this term, but a hot water cylinder is something that’s also referred to as a hot water storage tank or a thermal storage unit. It’s a great way to store hot water for your entire home. If you want to choose the best hot water cylinder for your own home, feel free to continue reading until the end of this article, we’ll try to provide some of the best tips that you can use. Let’s take a look.

Why is it important to purchase a hot water cylinder?

When your old hot-water cylinder breaks, you are immediately losing your privilege for some of the most important things such as warm showers and baths. When this happens, you are probably going to focus your entire energy on finding a new unit as fast as possible. However, if the company you’re trying to purchase from notices that you are in a rush, they will try to sell you the most expensive version that you have, and in many cases, this will cause a great imbalance in your economy.

According to The Cylinder Guy, a bunch of hot water cylinders is being replaced because the old ones break or get damaged. During such replacements, people are looking for different ways of how not to break the bank. The expenses are usually unplanned, so they need to find a company that is full of understanding and which will replace the cylinder professionally.

How to choose the right hot water cylinder for my home?

It’s worthy to remember that there isn’t a one size fits all solution when we talk about hot water cylinders, so you’ll have to deal with the diverse range of options that you are being offered on the market. Besides, there will be always more than one option that is suitable for your home.

Narrowing down your choices is the best way to make a good decision. The first question that you need to ask is what kind of fuel you have access to? If you have access to gas, choosing a gas-powered cylinder is a good decision. If not, maybe try the solar supported system? If both of those options are a no, stick with the traditional electrical one.

The next question is the capacity. If you are wondering what size your cylinder should be, consider the lifestyles of the people living at your home. If you have at least three people that are showering at least two times per day in your home, you might need a larger cylinder. If not, feel free to settle for the smaller ones. Last but not least, you need to pay close attention to how far your unit will be from your taps. If it’s really far away, you will lose a lot of water while waiting for it to heat up, and heat is also lost as the water travels via the pipes. If this is your case, you might need to consider some enhancements in order to create a continuous flow.