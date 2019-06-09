Benefits Of A Fiber Laser Marking Machines

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Fiber laser marking machines have become an important part of businesses that need to engrave or add markings to their products. In today’s time, a lot of businesses put their logos or special markings to their products, displaying vital product or company information’s on them.

Fiber laser marking machines harness very concentrated energy from light and us that energy over an object’s surface area to create an image or writing.

Fiber-based laser marking machines are very useful machines that use the light as a method of identification on products. In the past, manufacturers used ink and paint as the main method of marking products, but that has changed since the introduction of these machines. Ink and paint tend to wear out with time, but fiber-based solutions that use high concentrated energy in the form of light cannot be smudged or covered-over. Hence why, businesses have started to use this fiber-based solution for engraving logos and descriptions on their products.

Why Should You Consider Using Fiber Laser Marking Machines?

There are multiple reasons why you should use fiber-based laser marking machines for your business. Some of them are:

It is an environmentally friendly solution that is also reliable

Can be used on a wide variety of materials

Provides high-quality permanent marks on any surface area

Very cost-effective solution

Extremely durable and long lasting

Resistant to high temperatures

Perfect for resisting the sterilization process or medical and surgical equipment

A very safe process that involves no ink or paint or deadly chemicals or fumes

Software-based, meaning that it can engrave any letter or character

Can be used to generate high-quality images on any object

What Are The Uses of Fiber Laser Marking Machines?

In Marking Medical Equipment

According to HeatSign, these machines can be used in the medical industry for manufacturing medical devices that are very specific and rigorous. It can mark any image, logo, and description on the medical devices that are prone to the effect of medical sterilization. Fiber laser marking machines also don’t degrade the surface of medical equipment, meaning that they pose no danger to any patient through the act of laser marking the medical tools.

In Marking Firearms

A lot of firearms can be personally customized for the user with fiber laser marking machines. These machines are also used by manufacturers to mark the serial number on each firearm. This allows easier identification on any firearm in the case of it being stolen. Since the ATF requires all manufactured firearms to be marked with a serial number, the best choice for this highly important task has been fiber laser marking machines.

In Parts Manufacturing

Much like firearms, any company that manufactures parts uses fiber laser marking machines to mark the serial number of each part. Markings such as serial number, barcodes, date codes, part numbers, data matrix codes, or any other form of identifying mark are done through these machines. This is highly important as these machines play a vital role in the whole manufacturing process. When the parts are being marked, they are taken to specific departments where they have clear instructions on which part goes where. This is very important for streamlining the entire production phase without error.