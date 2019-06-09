7 Best Upholstered Headboards for a Sophisticated Bedroom Look

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Are you bored with the way your bedroom looks, but don’t have time to redecorate or any clue what to change? We have an idea for a simple and easy thing that you can do to make your space more sophisticated; you can replace your old headboard a new upholstered one. Here are some upholstered headboards that we find the most elegant and outstanding.

1. Modway Lily Twin Upholstered Fabric Headboard in Gray

We love this Modway Lily Twin upholstered headboard because it is incredibly affordable and stylish at the same time. This grey polyester headboard has a style that is very elegant, as well as simple.

2. Francis Upholstered Panel Headboard

Francis upholstered headboard is made with faux-leather, and it looks remarkably luxurious. This is one of those affordable pieces that will make your bedroom look lavish.

3. Pottery Barn Toulouse Headboard

This Pottery Barn Toulouse headboard is made of a beautiful wood frame and an upholstered panel that is made of polyester and linen. It is decorated with nail heads for a perfect retro style vibe. The neutral colors of this chic headboard go incredibly well with almost any bedroom.

4. Teri Upholstered Panel Headboard

This Teri upholstered headboard is made in a light grey and a dark grey version with some gold detailing. The shape is classic and sophisticated and will make your room appear more charming.

5. Pier 1 Clarke Upholstered Headboard

This upholstered headboard is the best fit for someone who prefers to maintain a minimalist style in their bedroom. This elegant piece will not make your room feel cluttered.

6. Fitz Cambridge Tufted Upholstered Panel Headboard

This is one of those headboards that can look lavish in any bedroom. If you are looking for an affordable as well as classy headboard you should check out this one form Fitz.

7. Tracton Panel Headboard

The Tracton piece is made for those of you who love a classic wooden style. This headboard is made of pine wood and is available in three colors, white, blue, and black.