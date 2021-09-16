11 Benefits and Applications of Hydrovac Excavation

Hydrovac excavation is a new technology but ever since its invention, it has revolutionized the way the excavation world works. Hydrovac excavation technology has allowed contractors and excavators to work with better efficiency and effectiveness. The new technology of hydrovac excavation offers countless new applications and benefits to whoever uses it.

According to Kinetic Industry, one of the leading utility and excavating contractors in the United States of America, utilizing hydrovac excavation technology to your advantage is one of the best moves you can do for your company.

However, there are still many people out there that prefer old excavation methods and are unaware of the various benefits and applications of hydrovac excavation technology. To combat that, we will be listing several benefits and applications of hydrovac excavation in this article. Read the article till the end so that you don’t miss out on crucial details.

Using shovels and hoes to dig might be popular methods of excavating, especially for small-scale projects, but they have one major problem – they are not accurate. The resulting efforts from a shoveling job end up in backfilling the entire landscape back to its original place.

On the other hand, using machinery like backhoes can be an efficient way to quickly get your job done but in the process, they end up damaging a lot of the surrounding area near the excavation. This also puts your workers at risk of lethal accidents.

Hydrovac counters both of these problems by presenting its own seamless excavation solution to contractors that allows them to seamlessly work on designated land.

Benefits of Hydrovac Excavation

There are various benefits to availing of the hydrovac technology for your next excavation project. Let’s see what these benefits are and how they benefit both the contractor and the consumer –

Hydrovac is eco-friendly and clean

If you care for the environment and the quality of your soil on your excavation project’s land, hydrovac offers a seamless way of excavation that doesn’t damage your soil’s quality nor its integrity in the process. It only uses vacuums to suck up dirt that is stored in a special tank.

This tank later disposes off all this soil in eco-friendly sources where they will be used in a much more effective manner. Hydrovac doesn’t require the contractor to dig up holes and trenches in the ground to remove a utility line from the ground. This ensures that the utility lines don’t burst off in the middle of the project and flood the nearby landscape with dirty sewage water.

The excavation venture is also carried out in the cleanest and neatest manner possible to ensure that your landscape retains its original beauty even after the excavation is done – something that cannot be said for older technologies.

Better than old technology

You might be surprised to know this but hydrovac technology is completely non-mechanical i.e. it doesn’t rely on advanced machines to do their job for him. Considering that the number of accidental deaths from excavation-related projects is increasing day by day due to older technology, hydrovac is also a much safer option for your organization and workers.

Hydrovac allows you to eliminate mechanical errors from the system that may cause people to lose their lives. This makes it considerably better than the old traditional technology and manual labor which had a higher risk factor for workers and also yielded worse results for the same amount of work.

Much more time-effective

The greatest thing about hydrovac is that it is much quicker than older excavation methods. If you compare the time it requires for the completion of an average excavation project carried out by a shovel with the time it requires for a hydrovac excavation project, you will find a stark difference of time between them.

In fact, in most cases, a hydrovac will perform almost 10x times better than a normal manual labor excavation project. If you want your excavation project to be done in the quickest time possible, hydrovac is the way to go.

It is much more cost-efficient than traditional options

With hydrovac, you eliminate any useless excavation that may occur during the project. The less excavation you need to do at unnecessary parts, the less you will need to use your workers and machines thereby making hydrovac an immensely cost-effective option for both contractors and consumers.

Since hydrovac is extremely accurate and precise with its excavation, it ensures that the utility lines you are working with don’t get damaged during the excavation process causing you to pay up for unnecessary damages. Additionally, you require a much lesser workforce to excavate using a hydrovac than you would need if you were to run the excavation using special workers.

It is considerably more versatile than other options

What makes hydrovac technology beneficial to most industries in the world is the fact that it can be utilized by almost every industry out there. Hydrovac is not limited to excavation solely, but can also be used for utility and plumbing installation and servicing projects.

They are also sometimes used by gas and telecommunication companies to set up underground connections beneath the soil. In excavation itself, the applications it can offer you are countless in number. We will be listing just a few of them in the next point below so please read ahead if you wish to know more about hydrovac applications.

Applications of Hydrovac Excavation

Hydrovac technology can be utilized in a number of ways, such as –

Trench splitting to ensure proper pipe and pole placement in the ground.

Utility and sewer system installation and servicing.

Checking up on pre-existing utility and power connections.

Extracting contaminated soil from the ground and disposing of it easily.

Extensive excavations to uncover the underground aspects of the land.

Improving and enhancing the landscape in the project with precision and care.

These are just a few of the applications that hydrovac has and there are many more once you discover how beneficial the system is.

Conclusion

There are several benefits and applications of Hydrovac and we hope this article was insightful for you. If it was, please consider following our website for regular updates as it will help us out immensely.