Benefits of LED grow lights

Whether you are a first-time grower or a long-time lover of indoor growing, then LED grow lights might be a good option for you. LED grow lights have been evolving a lot in the past few years when it comes to affordability, convenience, and quality.

LED lights are best known for their energy efficiency, but there are a lot more benefits you can get out of them. We have made a list of the most important benefits from LED grow lights, so make sure you keep reading until the end.

Increased bulb lifetime

Probably one of the biggest advantages of LED grow light is the increased life of the bulbs. These light-emitting diodes have a low energy use and very high efficiency which results in twelve years of continuous lighting or twenty hours of a half-time operation. Compared to HPS and MH bulbs, LED lights have roughly around 90,000 more hours of life. It is also important to keep in mind that LED lights do not suddenly stop working, but slowly decrease in brightness which gives you a hint that you will soon need to replace the bulb. You will be able to swap out the LEDs with new ones in no time.

If you have an indoor environment where constant lighting is needed, it is a very big advantage to have these long-lasting LED bulbs because this helps you reduce your maintenance service time and cost.

Energy saving

LED grow lights produce about the same amount of light as any other HID or MH lights but consume a lot less power. This is what makes LEDs the best grow lights for energy savings. A recent test in efficiency between the LED bulbs and the HPS (High-Pressure Sodium) lamps showed that LEDs reduce energy consumption by about 50%.

If you are looking for full-spectrum LED lights with high efficiency then we recommend you check out California Lightworks.

Less heat

LED grow lights emit a lot less heat than other grow lighting methods which is very important for plant growth since too much heat can damage the plants and decrease their lifetime and growth speed. This higher efficiency of light and lower heat of LED grow lights is a great benefit for the growing and blossoming needs of indoor plants.

Controllable

A great number of LED grow lights offer a variety of dimming, scheduling and spectrum controls.

Spectrum control

Spectrum control is the ability of each of the panel’s spectrum to be controlled independently. Traditional grow lights spectrum is single and cannot be controlled, while the different colored LED grow light can now be turned off or on in a lot of different combinations, depending on the growing stage of the plant.

Dimming control

Dimming controls give the grower the ability to customize the wavelengths sent to the plant since most LED grow bulbs are dimmable even from 1% to 100% intensity. Sometimes the full intensity of a bulb is not needed which means that the grower can make a different combination of dimmed lights and colors.

Timing

Another great feature of LED grow lights is the scheduled timing of the lights, allowing growers to program the dimming and spectrum schedules. This allows a grower to set the spectrum and intensity for each day to be automatic.