Benefits of Living in Log Cabin Houses

If you are interested in getting yourself or your parents as a retirement accommodation a log cabin house, you should know all the advantages you will get out of these houses over conventional construction. Longtime homeowners of log cabin houses say that these homes offer a lot more than the conventional stick and brick homes.

Here are some of the best benefits you can get out of log cabins.

Log cabin houses are built from renewable resources

Since tress is a renewable resource, log cabin houses come with a green pedigree. If your house is made from solid logs, you are taking the carbon that is contained in those logs out of the environmental circulation. Moreover, most log cabin builders purchase logs from forests that are certified as sustainable or even harvest standing dead timbers that have been killed by insects.

Long-lasting

Do you think that brick buildings are more durable than log-built homes? You should know that a lot of log cabin homes are still in use in Europe that date back more than 900 years. There is a well known log-constructed church in Russia that is at least 1,500 years old.

It can withstand anything

The log and timber building industry probably has infinite stories about these homes successfully surviving the worst extreme weather, including the Hurricanes Rita and Katrina in 2005.

Fits the area

Since this building material (logs) comes from nature and it is organic, the structures built from this material blend in perfectly into the topography. Log cabin homes naturally integrate into the landscape, rather than being imposed on it.

Fast framing

If you choose to use a pre-drilled and precut log system, the shell of your home can be easily framed on site which will be quite faster than conventional stick framing, which will reduce the chance of weather-related damages or mildew and mold issues. With the right building system and crew, the house can be weather tight in just two weeks (for an average-sized home). In conventional buildings, your home will be exposed to the outside elements for much longer, which could lead to mildew and mold issues within the framing of the building, where it can stay undetected for months or even years.

The warmth of the wood

Wood has something that is called “thermal mass” which is a natural property in logs that keeps the inside temperatures of homes comfortable in every season. This allows the walls to collect and store more energy, then radiate it back inside the home.

Energy efficient

If your home is sealed properly between the first course of logs and the foundation, you can have a very energy-efficient home. Most log cabin builders strive to meet DOE’s “Energy Star” standards. This means that your home will be at least 30% more efficient than what is needed for building codes and regulations, which means you will save a lot of money over the life of your new home. Research has shown that these log cabin structures are 15 to 20 percent more energy-efficient than conventional buildings.