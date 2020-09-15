3 Benefits of Montessori Furniture for Your Children

Every parent in the world wants the best for their children. We try to invest in the most durable items, the most comfortable shoes, and we usually buy more toys and accessories than our children need. We want to be able to provide the best items, and we usually spend hours and hours reading books about parenting and learning what will help our kids grow strong, happy, and independent. One thing we usually forget about is the furniture for the little ones. Yes, we all pay attention to the crib, the carrier, and the car seat, but there are so many other furniture items that we tend to discard.

If you are looking to make your kids happy, and if you want to provide the best things for them, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we are going to talk about the Montessori furniture items and the benefits that the little ones are going to get from using them. Montessori items, by definition, are all the traditional furniture items, but they are just made for kids. It is said that there are a lot of different types and programs, and it is not limited to early child age only. You will be able to find items for your toddlers, as young as 20 months of age, or even for the big kids that are 7 years or older. There are different units for teenagers as well, and it is said that some high schools use these types of tables and chairs for their students that are up to 18 years old.

1. Independence

The first thing that these tables and chairs are going to help with is the independence the kids are going to feel. We’ve all been there, and we’ve felt like we have no other choice but to listen to what our parents are saying. Even though this is not the worst thing, it is still good to let your kid choose what they want to eat and in which order. For example, some kids may want to eat their greens first, then the meat, and leave the bread for the last bites. Other kids may prefer vegetables and eat only the smallest bits of meat. When you let them eat in peace, and when they let them choose, you will be able to follow their habits and see what they want and what they don’t prefer without the pressure.

In addition to this, when you don’t use the tables for eating, your kids will be able to draw there, or just sit down and play. It is an amazing way to let them be their own person, and let them make choices on their own. You will promote their creativity and let them know that it is okay to do things that they like.

2. Table manners

Next, we are going to talk about table manners. The whole thing is a lot more complicated than we can imagine. Table manners that the little ones have should be taught from their earliest age, and it is not just about the way they eat. When you use the right products, you will be able to teach them and to let them help with the preparation of the food as well. Katanabana suggest that with a kitchen stool, your kids will be able to be a part of the cooking process, they can even help you out as much as they can, plus they will always be safe and protected.

All the types of furniture for the little ones have rails and additional safety equipment, that will make sure they won’t slip or fall down. In addition to this, you will be able to teach them where they should place their arms, elbows, and hands, and how to hold the utensils. This will help them out in the future, and the things kids learn when they are really young stick with them for the rest of their lives.

3. Health

Last, but not least we are going to talk about the health benefits that come from this type of furniture. As you already know, the more we spend sitting down, the more likely pain and aches are. The difference between kids and adults is that kids are a lot more active and they run more than they sit, but their backs and spines are easier to get hurt.

Because of this, you need to make sure that your children are comfortable, and that the chair will help them sit in the right position. Little ones have a hard time understanding that their backs need to be straight and that they need to pay attention to the posture. When you sit them up on a “grown-up” chair, or when you put too many pillows under them so the kids can reach the table, that can cause some damage to the spine. Because of this, it is always better to opt for tables and chairs that are age-appropriate.

You will have an easier time helping them study, draw, or learn how to read. When your kid is comfortable, they are less likely to get moody or throw a tantrum. Many parents forget that the number one reason why kids cry is that they are in pain or they are not comfortable. Help your child grow happy and healthy by investing in the right units and accessories.

These are some of the things that you and your little ones will benefit from when you use the right type of chairs, beds, tables, and other units. Nowadays there are dozens of different types of furniture, and the only thing you need to do is find the right place to purchase them from. Make sure you get something that is age-appropriate and choose materials that are going to be durable. You can easily repurpose the items when your kid grows them out, or you can just gift them to someone who has kids. You can choose from a lot of different colors, and you can also find tables that have specific shapes, patterns, and colors that your kids will love. Add a sticker or two and you will be able to get some rest while the little ones are drawing or playing on their own.