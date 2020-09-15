7 Early Signs That You Need to Replace Your Roof – 2020 Guide

Taking good care of your roof is absolutely vital. This important part of your home’s structure needs to be looked after. This is because if there’s any damage to it your whole home could suffer. Checking your roof for early signs of damage could help you to take better care of your roof. Regular checks will help you to spot any early signs of damage that could potentially cost you a lot of money.

This article will show you how to spot those early signs so you too can look after your roof.

1. Your Roof is Almost 25 Years Old

If you have an asphalt shingle roof, it should last around 25 years. If your roof is any older than that it’s likely to be in a poor state of repair. Roofs are only made to last for 30 years before it’s absolutely essential that they’re replaced.

Try to have your roof replaced as soon as you can. This is so that you’re less likely to have any roofing issues. While your 25-year-old roof may seem ok, chances are most of it needs replacing.

2. You Can Spot Mildew or Mold on your Roof

If you can spot mildew or mold on your roof it could be caused by a leak. Alternatively, your insulation could be wet. If this is the case, the problem may lay with your ventilation. A home that is inadequately ventilated will contain a lot of moisture. Once you deal with any ventilation issue you should find your insulation isn’t quite as damp. This could result in less mildew or mold growing on your roof.

If your insulation is not damp there might be an issue with your plumbing. If there’s no issue with your plumbing, the roof could be retaining too much moisture. Check to see if there are any shingles missing and look for signs of sagging. Both of these issues could cause mildew or mold to grow.

3. The Shingles are not Flat

While you’re checking your roof for mold and other problems, make sure you check how flat your shingles are. If you want to know what flat shingles look like check this website. All of your shingles should lay flat so that your roof looks very smooth. After time, shingles start to look like they’re not lying flat. This may be because they have been moved by the wind or even heavy rain. In some cases, you might only need to have a part of your roof replaced. However, if most of the shingles on your roof are not flat it’s best to have all of them replaced.

4. There are Granules in the Gutter

While you’re checking the stare of your roof you should take a look in your gutter. If you can see granules in your gutter it means you could have issues. The granules that are usually found on asphalt shingles are there to help to protect the shingles from the sun. as soon as the granules begin to fall off the shingles will start being damaged by the sun.

If your roof is not a new one, you can determine how old it is by checking for granules. If you find granules in your gutter it’s likely that your roof is halfway through its life.

5. There are Cracks in the Roof

Cracks in your shingles tend to be caused by heavy winds. If you only find cracks in a few shingles you can remedy the situation by replacing them. However, if there are a lot of cracks all over your roof you could have a problem. This is a sure sign that your roof needs to be replaced and quickly. Please wait no more than 3 years to replace your roof.

You might also be able to spot cracks in your roof if you go into your attic. Turn off the lights and look at the roof. If you can see any light coming through you will need to replace the missing or cracked shingles as soon as you can. If light is getting through it also means that water can get through. When water gets through your roof and into your attic it can cause major problems. This is why it’s essential that you have the roof repaired or replaced as soon as you can.

6. Some of the Shingles are Missing

If you have some shingles missing from your roof, they will need to be replaced. One of the good things about having missing shingles is that it could indicate that there are no signs of damage to other areas of your roof. However, it is important that you get those missing shingles replaced. If water was allowed to make its way into your home it could cause a lot of damage. Make sure that any missing shingles are replaced before the weather gets cold. This will help to prevent a lot of problems.

7. The Roof is Sagging

If part of your roof is sagging it’s time to have it replaced. This is because the sagging is indicative of a structural problem. You may want to check your foundation supports that are located in the attic. You should also check your attic’s decking to see if it’s in good working order.

The longer you leave the sagging, the worse it will get. Therefore, you should carry out repairs or a replacement as soon as you can. Failure to do so could result in your roof collapsing.

The above early signs are an indication that you need to replace your roof. Make sure you check your roof at least twice a year. This will help you to spot any potential issues. If you get a lot of snow and train you should check your roof after every heavy storm. It just takes one storm to cause a lot of roof damage. Check your roof frequently so you can deal with any potential issues.