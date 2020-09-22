Benefits of a Monthly Cigar Club

Membership of a monthly club comes with lots of benefits. To belong to a club depends on the terms and conditions that vary from age, benefit, and cigar type. So before you join, make sure you go through the requirements to avoid inconvenience. When signing up for a subscription, you should always go for one that suits your lifestyle. Also, reading helpful resources like subscriptionboxesformen.club will suffice.

What are monthly cigar clubs?

The clubs are establishments where members sign up for a subscription and become eligible for hand-rolled cigars supplies every month. These clubs offer personalized services to the members, which involve curating, and delivering the subscription boxes up to the doorstep of its members. The clubs enlist specialists’ services to factor your monthly subscription with your style and taste.

What are the benefits?

The benefits of joining the clubs are numerous, but the service varies from club to the other. Some of them allow unrestricted access to their lounges, hi-speed WIFI, and onsite bottle locker key to store your spirits. Other benefits you can get by subscribing to such clubs are:

The cigar

The cigar is the central product to a club, and every activity revolves around smoking it. Members who join get the best cigar subscription and the peace of mind associated with the headache of matching their taste with their lifestyle. The club’s aficionados typically provide the members with personalized services that involve handpicking cigars and matching them with the beverages to give the members an excellent smoking experience.

Formation of societies

The clubs typically form societies that give back to the community. Members contribute their talents, energy, and minds to courses that are higher than themselves. Other reciprocal benefits include membership to gun and golf clubs, which promote a healthy lifestyle for the members. Camaraderie is driven by like-minded individuals who fail to accept average, but the very best life has to offer is developed among members.

Monthly newsletter

The newsletters that come with the subscription boxes are very informative to the member of the club. Members can be informed on new products, the right way of smoking, cutting, the origin of different brands, and the process they undergo during production. Members can also learn how to use a humidor to bring the cigar up to the level they want it. The newsletter, therefore, informs the member of all he needs to know about the product.

The humidor

Depending on your subscription or the club that you sign up for, a monthly subscription, especially the first one, comes with a humidor. A humidor helps the member in the storage of the product until they are ready to smoke it. It ensures that the cigar remains fresh and all the while retaining its flavor. Some clubs offer their members a personalized humidified locker, 24/7 access to their luxury lounge, to smoke their favorite brand anytime the craving kicks in.

Cutters

A cutter is designed to cut the end of the cigar before it’s smoked. Cutting may determine the intensity of the smoke. Mostly, the cutter comes with the first monthly subscription box. To make your smoke more robust, cutting the right way is the likely determinant. One other option of cutting the round cup is by biting it off. Since the latter method makes a smoker look a bit uncultured, cutting the cigar brings more class and character to the cigar smoker.

NB: It’s advisable to clean and sharpen your cutter so that it remains hygienic and sharp enough to give the cigar the best cut.

Lighters

A lighter is essential because without it you can’t light the cigar. When you sign to the best club, you will get the lighter with your first monthly box.

Tasting notes

Every product has a distinctive taste and burns differently. For a cigar lover to understand which brand suits their needs, they are guided by the tasting notes, which can be explained in detail by experienced club workers. The tasting notes include:

The shape: the longer the cigar, the longer it will take to smoke it and the thicker the ring gauge, the more it will absorb air than smoke. A thinner cigar has an outstanding balance between air and smoke.

The blend: This is the tobacco used in the cigar. It contains the tobacco that forms the wrapper, the binder, and the filler.

Strength: Is informed by the impact you get in each puff, which can be bigger or smaller depending on the tobacco leaves used to manufacture it. Once the smoker is acquainted with the aroma and the flavors from the testing notes, they can then do a cold tasting, which involves touch, smell, sight, and mouth before lighting can bring forth the taste notes. When the cigar is lighted, then the real tasting notes can be revealed.

NB: The notes can be perceived at first lighting or as you keep puffing away.

Pairing notes

A cigar is not entirely smoked in isolation but can be paired up with your favorite beverage to give you an experience of your lifetime. When it comes to pairing notes, you can trust the club specialist to match your tastes and develop the best pairing with your lifestyle in mind.

Naturally, it will start with an interview for which they will seek to determine what you like. Once that happens, they will come up with the best pairing, done especially for you. Clubs that offer unique tailored services to an individual’s taste could be expensive but more satisfying.

Conclusion

Before you join a cigar of the month club, it’s essential to get all the information, background, and the service in general. The clubs vary depending on the services offer and member benefits. If you sign up for membership and later discover that the club falls short of what it promised its members, it can be very disappointing. Hence, you need to do a background check to make sure that you get what satisfies your desires.